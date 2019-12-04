A Thanksgiving parade to remember

As part of the Big City Dancers, 10 members of the Golden Girls spirit squad walked down Central Park South and 6th Avenue in New York City, soaking up the fun of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The parade route came to an end at Herald Square in front of Macy’s department store, the area where all the acts performed for the television audience.
The butterflies started floating in the stomachs of The Villages High School seniors.
“You could hear the producers counting down,” group lieutenant Megan Kennard said. “I was anxious, but I had my friends beside me, so I wasn’t too nervous.”
