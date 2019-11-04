A roll of the dice

Bunco is an easy and fun way to meet people, players say, and games are scheduled every day throughout The Villages.
The game is fast-paced, but not difficult, said Diane Bryant, who started Thursday night games at Fenney Recreation Center.
“Most people play because it’s exciting when they get a bunco,” Bryant said.
In bunco, four players sit around each table, partners facing each other. Each table uses three dice. In the first round, players score a point every time they roll a one, and they score a point every time they roll a two in the second round. Bunco always is played in six rounds per game, and at Fenney they usually play four games.
