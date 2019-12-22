A very patriotic John Capone enlisted in the Army infantry in 1945 at the end of World War II and served until 1948.
To honor his service, a friend of his wife, Diana, made him a quilt of valor and drove down from Iowa to deliver it.
“The quilt is just beautiful, and it was a wonderful thing for our friends to do,” Diana said. “My husband said what an honor it was to serve our country, and I think it’s special that he feels that way.”
Diana’s friend, Debbie Saylor, retired from her job at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where she worked with Diana before retirement, and moved to Hamilton, Iowa.
Once there, she and her Vietnam veteran husband bought the farm of their dreams. Shortly after their move, she joined the Albia Peace Makers quilting club that was started by a Gold Star mother. When she discovered that John, 91, did not have a quilt of valor, she set out to correct that shortcoming.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.