‘A Play That Goes Wrong’ actually a series of errors

There was a lot going on before “The Play That Goes Wrong” even started at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center Monday night.
Technicians seemed to be looking for an escaped English Springer Spaniel and trying without much success to fix broken pieces of the set — a fireplace mantle that kept falling, a door that wouldn’t stay closed, loose floorboards.
In “A Play That Goes Wrong,” the audience is presumably seeing a murder mystery presented by the Cornley University Drama Society, but the real point of the play is the series of events that go awry during the show.
The actors play actors, the murder mystery is a play within a play. Very meta. I like it.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.