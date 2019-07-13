A Pickleball feast

The Gulf Coast is bracing for the second named storm of the hurricane season. Tropical Storm Barry formed Thursday near Louisiana, threatening the central Gulf Coast with storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind. The storm could be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall today along the central Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said. And although the storm is coming ashore far from The Villages, seasonal residents here who spend their summers in Louisiana were preparing for whatever comes. The storm also was disrupting travel to and from New Orleans and other Gulf Coast cities.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.