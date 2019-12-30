A new way to launch

Everglades Recreation Complex launched all of its new amenities at the grand opening last month, including the increasingly popular remote-control boat ramp.
The ramp functions like a dock with an open platform sticking a few feet out into the water. It provides an accessible launching point for R/C boats and a good vantage point from which to see them.
“They’re able to drop their boat there and stand there to have the best visual for their boats when they’re racing,” said Elly Gorman, recreation facilities manager.
The Southside Sailing Squadron uses the boat ramp to launch their R/C sailboats, which function like miniature sailboats.
Club President Bob Johnson said the wind at Everglades is favorable for sailing because the area is more exposed than some other areas in the Villages. For now, the club takes advantage of open play on the pond until they can get a permit for regular meetings at Everglades.
“We get together, bring our lawn chairs and have a good time,” Johnson said.
Castaways Electric Boat Worx also makes regular use of the ramp to launch their R/C electric boats. They also have plans for regular meetings in the new year at Everglades.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.