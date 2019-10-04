A home for hopefuls

Oct. 19, 2004, a piece of The Villages history was made — a sitting U.S. president visits for the first time ever. A frenzied crowd of more than 20,000 greeted President George W. Bush to Lake Sumter Landing on a stage set up on Lakeshore Drive with Lake Sumter as a backdrop. Villagers made sure this wasn’t just a routine campaign stop in Bush’s re-election bid at the time, impressing the president with a crowd that extended all across Market Square. The president was joined by his brothers, then-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Marvin Bush for the “Victory in The Villages Rally.” “I told Jeb, it looks like a beautiful day in The Villages,” the president told the crowd. “He said, ‘It’s always a beautiful day in The Villages.’” The remark elicited loud cheers, all captured by the White House press pool, sending the images of the charged Villages crowd all across the nation. The visit came weeks before voters went to the polls, infusing voters whose strong turnout contributed to Bush’s reelection effort over Democrat John Kerry. Since that day, several high profile candidates have made key campaign stops in the community.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.