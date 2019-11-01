A heart for cycling

Riders fill the street of Paige Place as they head to Main Street at the start of the 32- and 64-mile rides during last year’s Hearts For Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Residents will have plenty of incentive to get involved in the fifth annual Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend.

The three-day event, put on by The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation with technical guidance from the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, will begin Nov. 8 with a Bicycle Expo & Health Fair at La Hacienda Recreation Center, followed by a Bicycle Challenge on Nov. 9 and a Free Club Ride with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club on Nov. 10.

“If you’re a bicyclist or you think you might want to be, it’s a great way to acquire an awful lot of information on Friday by going to the expo,” said Pat Gillis, ride director for Big Bike Weekend and a member of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club. “And then the ride itself is a very safe environment for an individual to go out and pedal, have fun, do it with friends in a relatively safe environment with SAG support there to help you get back to the end if your heart turned out to be a little bit stronger than your legs.”

