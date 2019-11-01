A heart for cycling

Residents will have plenty of incentive to get involved in the fifth annual Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend.
The three-day event, put on by The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation with technical guidance from the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, will begin Nov. 8 with a Bicycle Expo & Health Fair at La Hacienda Recreation Center, followed by a Bicycle Challenge on Nov. 9 and a Free Club Ride with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club on Nov. 10.
“If you’re a bicyclist or you think you might want to be, it’s a great way to acquire an awful lot of information on Friday by going to the expo,” said Pat Gillis, ride director for Big Bike Weekend and a member of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club. “And then the ride itself is a very safe environment for an individual to go out and pedal, have fun, do it with friends in a relatively safe environment with SAG support there to help you get back to the end if your heart turned out to be a little bit stronger than your legs.”
