A family of flutists

As a kid, the flute was Judy Winston’s second choice.
She wanted to play the clarinet when signing up for instruments in elementary school, but they ran out.
So she picked the flute instead, and 64 years later Winston still plays the flute, as well as the piccolo.
Winston, of the Village of Amelia, plays in the Windsong Ensemble, a group of a half-dozen people who meet the first and second Monday of the month at Manatee Recreation Center.
The group currently is closed for auditions, but they keep the doors open to any Villager who wants to come by the meetings and experience the beauty of flutes.
Winston and the rest of the group also are flutists in the Villages Flute Choir.
