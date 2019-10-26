A beautiful tangle

Art without artistic skills. That’s one way to describe Zentangle. The drawing method was created by Maria Thomas and Rick Roberts more than 15 years ago. Today, Zentangle can be found in more than 40 countries, and a club devoted to all things Zentangle meets monthly in The Villages. But what exactly is Zentangle? “The best way to describe Zentangle is that it’s a mindful drawing of structured patterns that create beautiful images,” said Jacki Rose, a Village of Lynnhaven resident who leads the Zentangle Mindful Drawing Club in The Villages. “Zentangle focuses on patterns that don’t look like anything. It’s a drawing class for anyone and everyone, and no artistic skills are necessary.”
