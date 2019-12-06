A ballet workout

For more than a decade, Diane Vargas made the most of her ballet skills as a professional ballet dancer in Mexico.
Today, the Village of Bonita resident is utilizing her skills in another way — and for the benefit of fellow Villagers.
Vargas teaches an intermediate ballet class at Saddlebrook Recreation Center with the assistance of two other rotating teachers, in addition to leading a ballet class on Fridays and Sundays that is geared toward more advanced students.
Participants spend approximately 40 minutes of the one-hour classes using a horizontal barre to help perform a variety of exercise combinations — which includes reaching one’s arms upward and balancing on one’s toes — to music playing in the background. They then shed the horizontal barre, proceeding to do various exercises and across-the-floor movements — such as turning and jumping.
