FRIDAY, MARCH 13: On recommendation of Gov. Ron DeSantis and government health officials, today’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Lake Sumter Landing is canceled. In addition, all nightly entertainment on the Town Squares is canceled indefinitely. Saturday Farmers Markets in Brownwood and Car Cruise In (March 21) for Spanish Springs are cancelled. Also, the Old Mill Playhouse and the Barnstorm Theatre will cease operation at the close of business today (March 13). Matches at The Villages Polo Club are also canceled until further notice.
Florida public schools, including The Villages Charter School, are closed through March 28, including extra-curricular activities, per Florida Department of Education.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and in consultation with Government Health officials, Saturday’s Arts and Crafts Festival at the Lake Miona, Sea Breeze and Eisenhower Recreation Centers has been canceled. Richard Baier, District Manager said “As we are being advised that large, indoor events carry a particularly elevated risk factor for spreading the virus, we have decided to cancel this particular event. For now, all of our District facilities remain open with residents free to make their own decisions regarding their activities including participation in sports, resident lifestyle club meetings and other events. We will continue to monitor the situation and make the appropriate scheduling decisions in a prudent manner.”
The Villages Entertainment Division also announced that shows scheduled through next week at the Sharon, the Studio and the Savannah Centers are also being cancelled.
