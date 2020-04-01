Virus scams: What you need to know to be safe

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning citizens that in times of crisis, scammers will attempt to extract cash from unwitting participants. Attempted scams involving imposters posing as health care workers offering free COVID-19 tests, as well as phone calls directly targeting seniors, offering to send tests in the mail, have been reported to the attorney general’s office. Perhaps even more than usual, consumers should be wary about clicking links in emails, text messages or any other communication claiming to offer a cash payment or government benefit. “Sadly, scammers never stop trying to make a dishonest dollar — not even amid a pandemic,” Moody said. “If you receive an unsolicited text message, email, phone call or any other communication claiming a cash payment, government benefit or other COVID-19 related offer, be very suspicious.”
Always Be Vigilant
Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, wants consumers to stay alert when evaluating all offers for products and services related to coronavirus. Patronis told consumers that they should only buy from sellers they know and never give out their personal or financial information to companies they don’t trust. People should also be aware that there are scammers posing as genuine charities and seeking donations for relief funds.
Don’t Open the Door
Multiple South Florida law enforcement agencies have issued alerts regarding people dressed in white lab coats who are going door-to-door impersonating workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The imposters are allegedly offering free COVID-19 tests, but the CDC is not sending people to homes unsolicited to test for coronavirus. If a CDC impersonator knocks on your doorstep, don’t let them in and immediately contact authorities.
Guard Your personal information
A scam has emerged that involves people calling seniors and offering to mail them free tests for COVID-19. The fraudsters tell the person on the other end of the line that they need their Medicare number before they send the test. It’s especially vital that people never provide their health information — or any other personal information — in response to an unsolicited phone call.
Say no to Social Security scam
Gail S. Ennis, the inspector general of Social Security, is warning citizens about a scam involving fraudulent letters threatening suspension of benefits due to coronavirus-related office closures. The Social Security Administration stressed it will not suspend or discontinue benefits because its offices are closed. If you receive a suspicious letter, text, call or email about an alleged problem with your Social Security number, account or payments, hang up or simply do not respond.
Watch out for Price Gouging
Moody has issued more than 40 subpoenas to third-party sellers who are accused of artificially inflating the prices of essential commodities on Amazon. Those vendors have raised the prices on items such as face masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants by as much as a 1,662% increase. The attorney general hopes to work with Amazon to provide refunds directly to consumers and to set up a system that will quickly evaluate and address their concerns.
