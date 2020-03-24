Villages restaurants adapt to Florida’s restrictions on dining in

Establishments in The Villages quickly started making changes in their operations after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order Friday shutting down dining inside restaurants.
Restaurants now are limited to providing takeout and delivery service.
“I am absolutely 100% fine with it. I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Gina Buell, who with her husband owns City Fire locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
She had been expecting the order. When it became official, City Fire customers were asked to have their food packed to-go and anyone coming in was offered takeout.
“Unfortunately, we actually had to lay off a lot of our staff, which is heartbreaking because they have been with us for so long, and I’m very worried about all of the families and I’m worried about all of our people, but the safety and security of our community has to take precedence,” Buell said.
City Fire is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.
Management for Cody’s Original Roadhouse made the decision Friday before DeSantis’ order.
“We thought it was in the best interest in the community and employment and management and our guests,” said Dean Turner, Cody’s director of operations.
The restaurant’s main objective was public health and keeping everybody safe, Turner said.
Many employees who work at Cody’s will be affected because of the change.
“Obviously this hurts and it hurts really badly to shut down,” Turner said.
Cody’s will not offer takeout or delivery, and its locations have been shut down for now.
But many other eateries in The Villages quickly rolled out curbside pickup or other methods to stay open:
Open Restaurants
City Fire, Brownwood Paddock Square: open noon to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and to-go orders
City Fire, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup
Dunkin’ Donuts, Brownwood Paddock Square: online ordering, to-go only
Dunkin’ Donuts, Southern Trace Shopping Center: drive-thru only
World of Beer, Brownwood Paddock Square and Spanish Springs Town Square: curbside pickup
TooJay’s, Brownwood Paddock Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Spanish Springs Town Square: online ordering and to-go
Flying Biscuit Café, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday for curbside pickup, delivery, online ordering and to-go
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Buffalo Ridge: to-go only
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Grand Traverse Plaza: delivery
Johnny Rockets, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup
Sonny’s Barbecue, Lake Sumter Landing: curbside pickup
Starbucks, Lake Sumter Landing: to-go, in-store pickup only
Thai Ruby, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square: curbside pickup
Koyame, Spanish Plaines Shopping Center: to-go only
Evans Prairie Golf and Country Club: delivery and curbside pickup
Ednas’ Provisions & Vittles food truck, Cattail Recreation Area: to-go only
Rita’s Cocina Mexicana food truck, Cattail Recreation Area: to-go only
