After coming to The Villages in 2013, Barb Cooksey was looking for something to do. At the urging of a friend who felt she needed to volunteer her time, she read an article in The Villages Daily Sun that said guardians were needed to escort Villages Honor Flight veterans.
Cooksey signed up and was hooked deeply. After 17 missions, the board of directors has called upon her to step up to the next level and she is now the newest board member.
Chairman of the board Joe Hambright is delighted with her addition to the board.
“Barb Cooksey has held various positions with Villages Honor Flight over the past several years and brings with her an understanding of our history, philosophy and how we have evolved into the excellent organization we are today,” Hambright said. “In addition, Barb will not hesitate to question the status quo and ask the difficult “why” and “what if” questions that will allow us to continuously improve our organization.
Cooksey, of the Village of Polo Ridge, isn’t a veteran but has a great appreciation for all they have done for this nation and wants to give back in a meaningful way.
Her childhood was a curious experience, growing up in the secret world of nuclear bomb research in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where her father worked as a research metallurgist.
“I grew up thinking everybody’s father was a scientist,” she said. “It was a great place to grow up.”
Although she received a heavy dose of science as a youngster she didn’t pursue it for a career. Instead she became a safety consultant. Hambright feels that background will serve well in an organization that is very focused on safety.
Cooksey is a firm believer in the guardian relationship concept that VHF promotes and maintains her relationship with the veterans she has escorted to Washington.
“My first mission was in November of 2013 with a World War II veteran named Gene May,” she said. “He’s still alive and I just spoke with him (Thursday).”
She recalled that first trip was exciting because neither she nor her veteran knew what to expect.
“They do such a fine job in Baltimore with people greeting the veterans, and the reception we got was outstanding,” she said. “Gene said, ‘There must be someone famous on our flight’.”
She explained that he didn’t get it until she told him the cheering was for him.
“He was smiling all day and said it was one of the best days of his life,” she recalled. “Mine as well, so I was hooked.”
After winning her battle with breast cancer, Cooksey took the last 18 months off, and now she’s back and ready to rejoin her mission to serve veterans.
“My big thing for Honor Flight is ‘How do we get more veterans up there?’” she said.
With more than 400 waiting to go, Cooksey said she was pleased when the management team came to the board at its recent meeting with a recommendation to start using charter flights with Allegiant Airlines out of Sanford because it is cheaper than flying out
of Orlando.
“The management group did a lot of research and made a couple of trips over to evaluate the airport at Sanford,” she said. “A couple of other hubs already use Sanford so they’re familiar with Honor Flight and support its missions, so it will be great.”
Cooksey is also pleased the increased number of veterans they’ll be able to fly on each mission will be a positive move toward reducing the backlog. The fall flights will have an estimated 65 veterans and a matching number of guardians plus staff and medical support team members.
“The neat thing about charters is they can go when we’re ready and this should improve our return flights,” she said. “Instead of a homecoming at 1 a.m. we’ll be able to come back much earlier.”
She added that Honor Flight’s mission has always been about the veterans and they don’t want to do anything that would change that relationship.
“We’re in an unprecedented time right now and like everybody else, we’re trying to do what’s right,” she said. “We’ve had to cancel a number of fundraisers, but Villagers are so generous, I’m not too concerned about funding at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.