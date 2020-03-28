Harry Knobloch has no trouble picking out his outfits for Friday pickleball sessions. Knobloch is just one person among a group that wears red when they get together during pickleball open play on Fridays at La Hacienda Recreation Center. They call the meeting “RED Fridays” or “REDS.” They wear the color as a way to show their support for the troops, as “REDS” stands for “Remembering Every Deployed Solider”.
“It’s nice to get out there and play pickleball while showing support for our soldiers,” said Knobloch, of the Village Hacienda. The group consists of a mixture of both veterans and veteran and troop supporters who have been meeting every Friday for more than 20 years. Though they are unsure who got the movement started within their group, it has become important to them.
“I’ve been with the group for about 13 years, and I love playing with them,” Knoblach said. “It’s a nice group.”
Dave Kulisz has been a member of the group since 2012 and loves being a part of it.
“I was part of the police reserves,” said Kulisz, of the Village Mira Mesa. “I come out and play and wear my red shirt in support of all those who have both served and are currently serving.”
The group has a number of people who filter in throughout the open play session. Herman Barrett, of the Village Palo Alto, said he enjoys coming out and showing his support every Friday.
“On Fridays, there is usually a good turnout of red shirts, although some forget that it is Friday and end up wearing red on other days,” Barrett said. “We don’t just have men in the group. Many women come out either to support the troops themselves or to support their husbands supporting the troops.”
Barrett said he became interested in the group after 9/11 happened.
“After 9/11, I felt I needed to do more, so when I heard there was a group wearing red to support the troops while playing pickleball, I decided to join their group,” he said. “We aren’t a club. We are just a group of people who like to get together Friday mornings and play pickleball, though many of us play pickleball throughout the week.”
Knobloch agreed saying he enjoyed that so many people were getting together to show support.
“I think it was clever — the person who came up with the slogan ‘REDS’,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone else in The Villages does this, but I know they do it nationally and I am proud that we can continue to show our support.”
