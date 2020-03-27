Wednesdays was like the first day of school all over again as The Villages Charter School launched online learning.
“I was surprised by how well this has gone,” said Shelly Rees, who teaches seventh-grade math at the charter school and has two children of her own, in fifth grade and kindergarten.
Florida ordered all schools to close through April 15 and to begin distance learning by March 30.
Sumter County School District and the charter school started this week.
Rees said her daughter, Makenzie, 11, a fifth grader, and son, Grayson, 5, a kindergartner, both worked in the dining room while she taught from her home office.
“Makenzie being a fifth-grader is pretty much self-sufficient,” Rees said.
Grayson was able to complete his assignments independently but needed help from either his mother or older sister every time he finished one assignment to start the next.
“We got a lot done in the morning, then we had lunch,” Rees said. She gave them 30 to 45 minutes to play after lunch. She went back to work at her computer in her home office and then Makenzie got back to work. Grayson played around some more but had already worked almost three hours straight, which she said was a lot for a 5-year-old.
Both children had physical education assignments, dancing to different videos, the chicken dance for her kindergartner, Rees said. They both also were assigned to draw pictures, which they photographed with their Chromebooks and sent to their teachers.
She said teaching online also got off to a good start.
“All of my kids have been turning in their work,” Rees said.
She said she had live video conferences with her students using Google Hangout in which she explained how to use the Google Classroom learning platform.
“It’s very user-friendly,” Rees said.
Her students were already used to using their Chromebook computers for all their homework, quizzes and tests. The only new part for them was to watch a video to learn instead of her in front of the classroom.
“They know I’m just an online chat away,” Rees said.
High school chemistry teacher Monica Vinas said it went well but it was obvious her students missed each other after an extended spring break. She had an online video conference in which she explained online etiquette and for students to ask questions.
“Half of them didn’t really need help with the assignments,” she said. “They were just bored and missing each other.”
Students shared pictures of their pets with her and their classmates.
“They miss the interaction,” Vinas said.
Administrators said the first day of online learning went smoothly.
“The kids are excited to get online,” said The Villages Charter 4th and 5th Grade Center Vice Principal Jennifer Yancey. “They’re excited to be learning again. The teachers are excited too.”
Patrick Murphy, the charter school’s curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology supervisor, said he dealt with a few questions about passwords Monday morning but said the day went “beautifully.”
Teachers used the video conference function of Google Hangouts to hold virtual “office hours” like college instructors have and students were eager to participate, Murphy said.
“They were all excited to connect and say ‘hi,’” he said. “They were eager to get on and see their assignments.”
Teachers also had video messages to welcome their students back after spring break, Murphy said.
Parent Stephanie Fernung said her daughter in third grade had a little trouble finding her assignments on her Chromebook but her older siblings helped her.
“I feel the charter school has done really well preparing kids with their Chromebooks,” she said.
Her stepson Nolan Huffman said teachers at the beginning of the year taught them what they needed to work online.
“I like that we don’t have to sit in the classroom and wait for someone else to finish a test,” he said. Whenever he finishes an assignment, he said he can go on to the next one without waiting and said he enjoys being able to work at his own pace.
Sumter County Public Schools started distance learning Monday, school board member Sally Moss said.
“We were one week ahead of 63 other school districts in the state,” she said.
Rees attributed much of students’ eagerness Monday to it being the first day of online learning, when everyone was excited about something new.
“We’ll see how it progresses,” she said. She said teachers will email students and their parents and call if students start to slack off.
“We’ve got different things if they’re not turning in work,” Rees said. “The last thing we want them to do is fall behind. We want them to be ready for the next grade level.”
