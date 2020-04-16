Staying connected

Roses start coming into bloom in residents’ home gardens in early spring. Gardeners are sharing their rose gardens’ progress through photos sent out in a series of daily emails sent out by The Villages Rose Club. Club President Nancy Stout said this is a way for members to share their gardens with each other even as residents are encouraged to keep a distance and stay at home. “We’re able to share what we grow with each other. It’s really a good thing,” said Stout, of the Village of Belle Aire. “It’s gotten some good use from people in the club. It’s keeping us connected from a distance and keeps us able to share a hobby that has a purpose for all of us.” Patty and Bill Andrae, whose rose garden in their
Village of Tamarind Grove home is seeing new growth after a pruning, said they thought the emails sharing members’ gardens was a great idea for the club members to stay connected. “We’re enjoying the roses and look forward to them blooming,” Patty said.
—Michael Salerno, Daily Sun
Village of Chatham: Cindi Allen has found a way to continue with her glass fusion hobby at home. Allen, who leads Glass Fusion at Rohan Recreation Center, recently upgraded to a larger kiln to complete projects at home. “It’s a nice learning curve, keeping me busy,” the Village of Chatham resident said. While she learns how to operate the new kiln, Allen said she is starting with easy projects like wind chimes, night lights and small plates in case they break.
“Then once I get all that figured out, I’ll move into some of the other pieces I would have fired (at Rohan),” she said. She is also helping teach Glass Fusion members who have bought kilns how to use them. “It’s been fun learning how it operates and teaching others how to program and run their kilns, because there’s a lot to understand to running a kiln,” she said.
—Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village Rio Ponderosa: The television set in the living room just doesn’t do it for Bev Scarborough anymore. The patio, the spare-bedroom-turned-study and the dining room table doesn’t keep her occupied as much now, either. Instead, the Village of Rio Ponderosa resident has turned her attention to outdoor landscaping tasks during social distancing.
“I’m out here more now than I’ve ever been,” Scarborough said from within the bushes surrounding the front of her home. “I’ve had enough TV and sitting around. I got bored working on little things at my desk or putting puzzles (together) at the table.
“It’s good to come out here and tend to some things — and get some fresh air, too.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Caroline: Residents of the Village of Caroline sat at the edge of their driveways on Sunday (April 12) to greet their neighbors. “We took it as a chance to see our neighbors because we haven’t lately,” said Bob Trask. “It was just a matter of walking to the edge of your driveway and waving to them.” Trask hopes that the neighborhood can do things such as this on a monthly basis. “It was meant to last 10 or 15 minutes, but my wife was out there for two hours,” said Trask. “It was nice.”
—Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Village of Bonita: Planning a show from home isn’t ideal, but Village of Bonita resident Bob Stehman is doing what he can. Stehman, the director of resident theater group SMASH Productions’ upcoming performances of “The Sound of Music,” plans the actors’ blocking by getting out his spices and assigning each character to a spice. He moves the spices around his table to plan the movements onstage. “The Sound of Music” is slated for Nov. 18-21 at Savannah Center, but dates are subject to change. “As the director, I am in a wait, watch and protect mode for the cast, crew and audience,” Stehman said. “… I want everyone involved to be safe, healthy and happy.”
—Kristen Fiore, Daily sun
Village of St. James: When she’s not sewing masks for her friends and neighbors, Catherine Hardy said she’s been catching up on reading books and binge-watching some TV shows. Passing time for Hardy isn’t a big deal, because she has plenty of projects to keep her busy. “I’ve worked on some crafts and stuff that I’ve been meaning to do,” she said, “and I’m cooking more than I usually do because we’re not eating out.” While making sure to stay home, Hardy said she has also been talking walks and going on drives if she gets “too bored.”
—Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Chatham: Gloria and Jack Barber, of the Village of Chatham, are staying busy in a variety of ways from home. “I’m writing a children’s book and making masks for my family members and sending them out to my family,” said Gloria. “Jack is making ships in a bottle, and we do a lot of gardening.” Gloria is also a certified personal and group trainer. She offered helpful advice for walkers in The Villages. “I really encourage people to stretch afterwards when they are finished walking,” said Gloria. “With a strap or towel around the ball of your foot, gently pull back until stretch is felt. Then, hold for 10 to 30 seconds. Repeat with the other foot three to four times. It reduces onset muscle soreness.”
—Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.