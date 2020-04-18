Staying connected

Kris Loffler, a former art teacher who enjoys nature, combined those two loves for a fun project. The Village Rio Ranchero resident used palm fronds to make sculptures of things such as a horse and cowboys. She sets the sculptures out in her yard so her neighbors can have something fun to look at when they walk or drive by. “It’s nice to be able to make others smile right now,” she said. “Doing fun things is always important.” Loffler’s goal of cheering people up seems to have worked. Her neighbor, Sandy Laing, said she always enjoys passing the scene. “She’s very talented, it’s great to see how she saw the pieces of palm and could make something with them,” Laing said. “They all make me smile whenever I go by them.” Robert Trask, of the Village of Caroline, has also taken up the unique hobby in his free time. He’s made a 6-foot long fish out of palm fronds and painted it red. “It’s just something fun to do,” he said. Trask said he’s shown the sculpture to friends, and they all want one for their homes now. He’s looking forward to continuing to pursue this new hobby from his home during this time.
— Maddie Cutler and Emily Walker, Daily Sun
The Villages: The Heart of Florida Chorus, a Villages lifestyle organization and one of more than 700 chapters in the Barbershop Harmony Society, has started a segment called “Barbershop Break,” a 30-minute collection of some of the best four-part close harmony in the barbershop style. The group hoped to give people a break from the difficult times and lift their spirits with the programs, which will be updated every two weeks. The programs will include performances of show tunes, classics, The Beatles, comedy, spirituals and movie themes. To watch “Barbershop Break,” go to heartoffloridachorus.org and click on “Barbershop Break.”
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Village of Bonnybrook: Angie Riquier is keeping busy engaging with her grandkids through Skype and various online games, and she’s also caring for her 96-year-old mother. In her quieter moments, she’s been dabbling in rock painting, reading, crocheting and doing an online photography course. She’s contacted some friends to catch up as well. “Just trying to keep busy and be positive in these scary times,” she said.
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Hillsborough: Joe Ward and his wife, Nancy, created a routine for their days at home. They take 3-mile walks, Joe rides his scooter or spends time reading a mystery book. “It kind of reminds me of the movie, ‘Groundhog Day,’” he said. The Wards, of the Village of Hillsborough, keep the same nightly routine of stepping outside in their driveway at 6 p.m. “Our neighborhood captain has us going out on our driveways from 6 to 7 p.m. and saying hello to our neighbors,” Joe said.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Dunedin: Michele Brady is using her time at home to stay connected and informed. “I’m very thankful for all of the technology to do that,” she said. Brady video chats with her grandchildren. On Easter, she spoke to her siblings, nieces and nephews. Brady also signed up for a few classes from The Villages Health, which has moved all courses to an online format. Brady, a breast cancer survivor who leads a cancer support group, is also trying to help others access resources by regularly updating the group’s website at cancersupport
groupthevillages.weebly.com. “Reach out,” she said. “Even though we’re not doing things the same ways as we have, there are still ways to seek support.”
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Sumter Grand Senior Living: Ken and Connie Gleason picked a fortuitous time to get off the road. After 15 extended summers traveling America’s roads in an RV, the Gleasons decided this would be the year to stay in one place. They moved into a Sumter Grand apartment, sold the RV right before Valentine’s Day and began to settle in. “Then all of this came down,” said Ken, who retired from teaching 15 years ago in Osceola County. In a sense, the slowdown hasn’t much changed their plans. They’ve been arranging their new place to their liking, then taking their golf cart out in the evenings for “a ride to nowhere.” “It lets us just get out and get some fresh air,” Ken said. “I’m getting to know the golf cart trails. We drive around and watch the people still playing golf.”
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Village of Mallory Square: While venues in the area are closed, one Villages-based group is getting the band back together— sort of. Mountain Music, a bluegrass and folk music club in The Villages, has been hosting jam sessions over Zoom, a popular video-conferencing app.
“We take turns playing a song and the other band members can play along in their homes, “ explained Jennie Heckman, of the Village of Mallory Square. Heckman and her husband, Bill, are both members. Jennie plays guitar and dobro, Bill plays harmonica and they both sing.
“It’s not perfect,” Jennie said, “but we get to keep the people and music connection alive.”
— Drew Chaltry, Daily Sun
Belleview: Terry Reilly, a senior pastor for Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, has launched “Blessing Front Line,” benefiting employees of UF Health The Villages Hospital. “What we are asking is to raise enough money to provide $10 gift cards for each of the hospital’s 1,100 employees,” he said. “We want to let these front line employees know that we thank them for what they are doing and that we are praying for them.” Donations can be made by visiting sacredfirechurch.com and click on the “Give” link. Please specify that you are making a donation to Blessing Front Line. Donors can also mail a check to Sacred Fire Church, 12226 U.S. Highway 301, Belleview, Florida, 34420. Indicate the money is going towards Blessing Front Line.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village Mira Mesa: Jon and Van Thompson, of the Village Mira Mesa, are doing their best to help others during the pandemic. “We’ve been making masks for (people in) hospitals and nursing homes,” Jon said. “So far, we’ve donated over 100 masks.” With everyone at home and no where to go, Jon said that Van has found the time to cook. “She has been cooking up a storm,” Jon said. “This is a welcomed change.” The couple is staying inside, and Jon encourages everyone to remain positive, despite the circumstances. “This too shall pass,” reminded Jon. “If enough people stay home long enough, everyone will be safe. All we can do is hope.”
— Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Village of Poinciana: Every day at 7 p.m., Walter and Barbara Griffith head out to the driveway and give a round of applause to the many people putting themselves on the line during the pandemic. “I like to think if you listen real closely, you’ll hear the world cheering at 7 p.m. local time,” Walter said. The leaders of the Jazz Lovers Club have been listening to some of the artists that have performed for the group. Depending on the mood, Walter will play a variety of channels on the music streaming service Pandora, including Eydie Gormé, Diana Krall and Tony Bennett.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village Rio Ponderosa: When she’s not working part time with Community Watch, Carol Greenfield has been taking advantage of the time at home by organizing and reshuffling things. “My house is as clean as it’s ever been,” Greenfield said. After a brief time away, Greenfield has picked up her brushes to create some acrylic paintings. Her dog, Frankie, has been especially happy to have Greenfield at home more. “I’ve been walking him so much,” she said. She recently discovered a 1,200-piece puzzle of New York City, so she has been putting that picture together. ‘It’ll take me forever,” she said, laughing.
—Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Glenbrook: After 50 years of digging in the dirt, a backyard in bloom still brings comfort to Suzanne Behrends. “Whenever I see a pretty plant, I go ahead and buy it and put in the ground,” she said. Behrends is spending more time in her garden since the pandemic. “I like to do some work with flowers and try to keep things cheerful and colorful,” she said. Behrends recently purchased a small pink bougainvillea bush. She’s also added some decor — a small bicycle, a deer figure and a chair that’s draped in plants — to the outdoor space.
—Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village Rio Ponderosa: Karen Mason, of the Village Rio Ponderosa, noticed the need for food donations at the Christian Food Pantry in Lady Lake and started spreading the word on her block on Sunday. By Tuesday, she had delivered 18 bags and a box of groceries to the pantry. “They were so thankful,” Mason said. “If more people would do this on their block and donate to their favorite food bank or church, we would really make a difference.” Mason said that there are a lot of people who need help matched by others who need something to do. “Neighbors left bags at my door or I picked them up in front of their house,” Mason said.
—Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Village of Fernandina: Denyse McHugh, of the Village of Fernandina, has tried to keep busy to keep her mind occupied. She has kept in touch with friends to check up on them during the pandemic. “We try to keep each other’s sprits up,” she said. “Both of my daughters live in Rhode Island and I worry about them, too,” she said. Her husband, Tom, has been working in the garage, taking care of the house and working on landscaping. “I supervise him while he works,” she said, laughing. “But I am also doing what everyone else is doing and making sure to be diligent by wiping everything down.” Even though it is currently a dark time, McHugh is looking forward to brighter days.
“We will make it through this,” she said. “Our strength and determination as Americans always pulls us through the darkest times.”
—Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village of Charlotte:Mike Parker has a simple method for keeping his sanity during this quarantine period — he just keeps things in perspective. “We come from south Florida and we’ve been through hurricanes, been weeks without water, electricity or phone, stuff that really matters day to day,” he said. “We live in The Villages and are very lucky to be here. And I met this woman that lives in my house and I like her.”
—Frank Ross, Daily Sun
Village of Belle Aire: George DelMonte(CQ) is keeping in touch with members of The Villages Dramatic Company through his weekly emails. Recently, he’s been writing drama quizzes about the Tony and Emmy Awards for members to solve and send back their best guesses. “We have a little contest to keep our heads in the drama game,” DelMonte said. The group, which started in August, gives residents the chance to learn the ins and outs of being an actor. In addition to the work with the club, DelMonte continues to write poetry, and he has found himself watching classic shows on channels like MeTV. “They run all these old shows from the ‘50s and ‘60s that I vaguely remember,” DelMonte said.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
United Kingdom: Thousands of miles away, the running spirit of a soon-to-be resident of The Villages continues on. Ashley Smith, a distance runner living in the United Kingdom but building a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, has turned to the pavement even more so during these times of social distancing. An honorary member of The Villages Running Club, Smith said retaining the physical hobby overseas has become imperative during such unprecedented circumstances. “When the lockdown happened, the club looked for ways for members to stay motivated and connected while still being isolated,” Smith said. With 15 marathons completed just in the last three years, Smith said he’s looking forward to the move to the runner-friendly Florida’s Friendliest Hometown later this year. “What I liked about The Villages is that it’s flat,” Smith said. “Flat equals a better chance to run farther, so I can train harder.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
