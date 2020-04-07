Staying connected

For about 45 minutes, the world’s troubles floated away in the notes from a harp. Susan Krysiak, of the Village of Bonnybrook, held an impromptu solo concert on the walkway to her front porch late Thursday morning. A few neighbors gathered near Krysiak’s house in the cul-de-sac, keeping a respectful distance between themselves. Krysiak was inspired by other neighborhoods holding small outdoor performances. “I’m doing this because everybody is shut in,” Krysiak said. She played everything from the Beatles’s “Norwegian Wood” and “And I Love Her”; to Jimmy Buffett’s “Come Monday”; Sting’s “Fields of Gold”; and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” “It was fabulous,” said neighbor Penny Wallach. “I’m so happy to have been a part of it. It’s beyond cool. It’s coolness to the nth degree.”
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Spanish Springs Town Square: The earliest hours of Friday morning were like any other for Elaine Bowers. With Gov. Ron DeSantis’s stay-at-home mandate still allowing for individual fitness activities and outdoor exercise, the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident took full advantage — as she does five times per week — briskly walking throughout Spanish Springs. “It doesn’t really change too much for me,” Bowers said during a momentary pause at Veterans Memorial Park. “I haven’t been out and about. Other than these walks and taking two trips to the grocery (store), I’ve stayed home for the last two weeks. But I’m thankful to still be able to get out and do some walking this morning.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Hadley: With golf holes in The Villages now featuring PVC pipe to prevent balls from dropping into the cup, Bob Rutkowski quickly noticed how much easier it is to simply hit the pipe as opposed to sinking a standard putt. A “pipe birdie” is a birdie that clips the PVC that because of speed and/or direction would not have fallen into the hole. A similar shot for par or bogey is called a “pipe save.” There’s also the “pipe dream,” describing a low-percentage shot. Of course, some golfers will say that term’s been in use for years. Rutkowski said the new terms came to mind last week as his Thursday golf group had its first experience with the PVC wrinkle. “Of course, all our scores dropped like a rock because it’s easier to hit a pipe than drop a ball into a hole,” he said.
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
The Villages: Proceeds from the recently postponed Four Freshmen concert would have gone toward the Jazz Lovers’ Club and the Jazz and More Jazz Club’s Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship. Luckily, both are still happening. The Four Freshmen are rescheduled to play Nov. 10 at Laurel Manor, and scholarship finals have moved from April 26 to Oct. 11 at Laurel Manor, said club leader Walter Griffith. He said that despite the postponements and working to refund a load of Four Freshmen tickets, members have continued to be supportive. “Some of our members have told me to put the refund into the scholarship fund as a donation and that has been very nice,” Griffith said.
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Fruitland Park: The Clemson Club donated a check for $2,600 to Beyond the Walls food pantry Wednesday morning. They plan to continue raising funds within their club for the food pantry.
“It was awesome,” said club leader and Village of Buttonwood resident, Amy Huckaby. Huckaby presented the check to Colleen Brooks, the pantry’s director, on behalf of the club.
“She was in tears,” Huckaby said. “It felt good to make a difference.”
Brooks, a resident of the Village of De La Vista, said the support has been incredible.
“It’s amazing how in times like this, the community pulls together and loves on one another,” Brooks said.
— Emily Walker, Daily Sun
Village of McClure: Jeanne Brown is well-equipped to stay at home for the time being. The Village of McClure resident has been working on multiple clay projects in her studio, located in her garage. “I‘m a hand builder so I have a very large slab roller and I have all my equipment here,” Brown said. She has prepared large serving plates and a set of luncheon dishes and bowls to match, which she is ready to fire in her kiln. She said she will soon have to sell some of her work, but she mostly creates for the therapeutic benefits.
“I guess it’s just the medium that lends itself to my kind of three-dimensional creativity,” she said.
Brown will continue to build until her clay stash runs dry.
– Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Gilchrist: Faye Scher isn’t letting the fact that she has to stay at home stop her from helping others. Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, is raising funds for Sumter County students and organizations who need food. Scher created a Gofundme.com donation page for people to donate money to. Scher recently used the funds to buy food for Wildwood school system students, First Baptist Church, and the Wildwood Food Pantry. “It’s hard knowing I have to stay at home, but I wasn’t about to stop helping people in need,” she said. “I’ve been able to do everything at home thanks to my phone and computer.” For those who would like to donate: GoFundMe.com/FeedSumterCountyKids.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Amelia: On Thursday evenings around 6 p.m., residents of Allenwood Loop in the Village of Amelia gather outside on their driveways. Alternating by even and odd house numbers, they gather in their driveways with a chair and something to drink. The first time they did it, all the neighbors living in even-numbered homes would walk or take golf cart to visit with those in odd-numbered homes. “We can also find out if any of our neighbors are in need of anything, like a roll of toilet paper, and can provide it if we have it,” said Village of Amelia resident Don Stitsinger.
Stitsinger said all residents seemed to be happy in the fresh evening air.
“We spent the evening laughing and conversing,” he said. “For a moment it almost felt like things were normal.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily sun
La Plaza Grande: Janet Latham made a move for the last of her essentials on Thursday afternoon. The West Virginia native and seasonal resident of The Villages stopped briefly for a handful of items inside Publix at La Plaza Grande, picking up what she said were the few remaining items needed to remain home for several consecutive days.
“(I’m) just getting the last few things,” Latham said. “I’ve already picked up some stuff here and there. I figured it would come to this eventually, so I tried to stay one step ahead.”
Latham also noted she was thrilled to see fellow patrons seemingly taking only what they need.
“I’ve been impressed,” Latham said. “Sometimes you see online or in the news that people are taking too much. I didn’t see much of that today, honestly.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.