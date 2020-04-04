Staying connected

For Jane Shen, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t meant giving up what she loves. She has occupied her time at home with yoga, and she would recommend it to anybody. Her venue of choice is her lanai to enjoy the fresh air and sunlight. Some days, she practices inside to follow along with a livestream on her TV. “All you have to do is find a 3-foot by 6-foot space,” said Shen, of the Village of Osceola Hills. Shen, who normally teaches every Wednesday at Burnsed Recreation Center and three times a week at MVP Athletic Club, has used the teaching hiatus to focus on her individual practice — which she has done every day. She said Villagers have many choices for yoga styles depending on which one suits them.
“If people are not flexible, they can do chair yoga,” she said. “I actually recommended it to a couple friends who are not very mobile ... they said they really like it.”
Shen said yogees can also find classes through Facebook livestreams and Youtube.
Shen recommends that if residents try it and like it, that they follow her lead and continue with it every day.
—Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Belle Aire: Harmonicas for Health is a group for people with COPD issues and others who hope to practice healthy breathing. Members learn breathing exercises through learning to play the harmonica. Members decided to stop meeting in early March, but they have been continuing to practice remotely. Group leader John Mooney, of the Village of Belle Aire, has been emailing exercises and songs out to the members so that they can work from home. “My objective is twofold,” Mooney said. “Remind the folks to keep up with the exercises, and provide them with fresh, interesting music.”
—Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
The Villages: Teams in The Villages Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club, some 400 members strong, normally would be spending this time of year out racing the majestic boats. However, the busiest competition season of the year has been upended. The Villages paddlers aren’t sitting idle, though. Captains are checking in with their members, most of whom are working out on their own. The Sparta 70 crew has started posting videos of workouts on its website, sparta70dragonboatteam.com. The silver lining for the Grand Masters is the opportunity to do some necessary maintenance on the boats.
“This does give us a chance to refinish and maintain the dragon boats and equipment,” said club President Cheryl Moran.
—Drew Chaltry
Village of Duval: Dorene Hengerer has been making costumes for the Starlight Players’ upcoming show, “The Name Game,” which was slated to run in May but will be pushed back until October. She also has been building baby dolls and painting on canvas and ceramic pieces. Three of her dolls made an appearance in the Starlight Players’ previous production.
“(Staying at home) is not bothering me,” she said.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Polo Ridge: Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tom and Tammy Chapin, of the Village of Polo Ridge were taking classes to become yoga instructors. Even though classes were canceled, the couple is continuing to take the class via video and they receive lesson plans through email from their instructor. “We consider ourselves active people,” Tom said. “So we’ve continued to do yoga in the house.”
— Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Village of Antrim Dells: To keep socially connected, Neal and Jill Kimball, of the Village of Antrim Dells, have discovered the Houseparty app — a social network that helps them keep in touch with their adult kids in Los Angeles and New York City by engaging in games with them. The two are also now installing new fixtures in all closets and the garage and are setting up an organization system “for the best arrangement of the items to have everything readily accessible,” he said.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Lady Lake: Local houses of worship are turning toward an online model, and one area church, North Lake Presbyterian in Lady Lake, is reporting a successful transition to the virtual realm.
“The church is having great success with our online messaging and our Sunday morning video service,” according to Judy Etheridge, news and media coordinator for North Lake Presbyterian. “The virtual worship has been greatly appreciated by our members and others visiting North Lake’s website.” North Lake Presbyterian’s weekend service videos have garnered more than 3,000 views on YouTube since March 21. Members and others can connect to the church’s YouTube page by visiting northlakepc.org.
—James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Pine Ridge: Michelle Pihos is focusing on physical activity right now. “I pulled up some exercises to do at home with weights or just body weight on the internet,” she said.
Pihos said she’s changed her routine a lot recently, but she’s making the best of her situation. Unable to play water volleyball and go to the pools, she’s been finding other ways to get in exercise and socialize with friends. “I have a group of friends … we’re not getting together. We send each other texts and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ I’ve been checking in with family by phone or FaceTime or email, too,” she said. Pihos said she’s seen a good response to the coronavirus from state and local officials and from the community. “I think people have really taken it quite seriously,” she said.
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Osceola Hills: Melinda Billig said she and her husband “are keeping busy.”
“We’re very fortunate, I think,” she said. “We have a pool in the back, so I’ve been able to work out.” Aside from physical activities, Billig said she has been using FaceTime to keep in touch with her friends and family and procrastinate cleaning out closets and drawers. Billig said things could be a lot worse, and she’s thankful to be in The Villages where she has space to go outside and good weather to enjoy. At night, Billig said it’s all Hallmark Christmas movies and “complete escapism.”
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Springdale: Karen and Michael Siegert, and their dog, Lucie, of the Village of Springdale, have been staying occupied during the days of social distancing by considering some home projects, such as installing an attic fan. Karen had spent 44 days in the hospital in November following complications after surgery and said she is no stranger to spending time alone. Luckily, she’s an avid reader, and is spending a lot of time reading fiction and thrillers.
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
