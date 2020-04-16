Staying connected

Whenever Bob Brennan sees the fluffy passengers on board his neighbors’ bright red golf cart, a smile spreads across his face. “They don’t normally dress it up, so it’s fun to see the decorations,” Brennan said. “It’s a small thing, but we all really like it.” Peggy and Al Weaver, of the Village La Reynalda, transformed their cart as a way to cheer up those who pass by it. The Weavers live on the third hole of the Mira Mesa golf course, so they decorated their golf cart with teddy bears and parked it by the trail behind their home. They have two large teddy bears and a little bear in the cart. “We’ve got the mommy and daddy hugging, and the baby, too,” Peggy said. “They all have their own little protective masks to encourage people to be safe.” Peggy said she wanted to bring some light to people’s lives during this stressful time.
—Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
The Village Bridgeport at Lakeshore Cottages: Cindy Parr Rabley, of The Village Bridgeport at Lakeshore Cottages, has been enjoying watching the birds in her backyard. “They were just doing a total chorus last night,” she said. Parr Rabley said she has seen a number of kinds of birds in her backyard, including cardinals. Seeing the birds has brought a lot of joy during this time indoors. “We just enjoy our backyard,” Parr Rabley said. “We take care of our birdbath, and they all come and take a bath and eat their food and sing. It makes you feel so happy.”
—Emily Walker, Daily Sun
Tri-county area: Houses of worship may have closed their doors to in-person services, but some food pantries continue to operate for the benefit of the community. North Lake Presbyterian Church’s Christian Food Pantry adjusted its hours for the safety of its volunteers. Check www.christianfoodpantry.org for hours. To donate financially, mail a check to the church office with a notation that the gift is for the food pantry to 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, Florida, 32159. St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church’s Our Mother of Mercy food pantry in Wildwood needs canned meat, canned soups and stews, canned tuna, pork and beans, canned fruit and vegetables, spaghetti sauce, canned pasta with meat, bake mixes, canned or packaged potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Drop off food donations between 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday in the designated bin under the church portico. St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church is at 5323 East County Road 462 in Wildwood. St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield is asking people to continue giving to the food pantry at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview. Direct donations to the Belleview pantry is allowed, but there is no person-to-person contact. St. Mark the Evangelist asks donors to drive to the back door of the food pantry between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, leave the donated food at the door, knock on the door, then leave. St. Theresa Catholic Church is at 11528 SE U.S. Highway 301 in Belleview.
—James Dinan, Daily Sun
The Villages: Roger Homan, president of the New England Patriots Cluband resident of the Village Rio Ponderosa, invited club members and friends to sing along to the radio at 1:10 p.m. on Easter. As “Amazing Grace” and “Proud to Be an American” played, friends stood outside their homes and sang together. Homan said some people he didn’t know participated. “I told somebody, and they told somebody, and it got further down the line,” he said. Other neighborhoods such as one in the Village Hacienda participated, according to Jill Buckley. She said some of her neighbors also sang and raised American flags at the designated time.
—Emily Walker and Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
Village of Caroline: Wolfgang Mueller is spending time inside and outside his house. In his dedicated craft room, Mueller has been working on several glass fusion projects. If he comes across glass fusion tutorial videos, he passes them on via email to members of the Colony Cottage Glass Fusion Club. “There are things they can do without kiln in preparation for when the rec centers reopen,” Mueller said. “I’m sure we’ll have a huge influx of pieces.” Outside, he’s been tending to his garden, where he has been growing tomatoes, kale, string beans and lettuce. He has had this part of his landscape in operation for the past five years.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Bridgeport at Lakeshore Cottages: Kay Hodge,of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Shore Cottages,led her friends and neighbors in the Lord’s Prayer on Sunday night. While Hodge normally invites people to her home for Easter, she instead invited her friends and neighbors to step outside at 8 p.m.with a candle. “I stepped outside my door and eight people showed up on the street,” Hodge said. “It turned out beautiful.” She went on to say that while this year was different, the day was “still a triumphant day for those who celebrate Easter.” “You could just feel the good feelings with people there,” she said. “It made me feel closer to them.”
—Emily Walker and Daily Sun
The Villages: When Ellen Faulkner, of the Village Santiago, started Amazing Jewish Women three years ago, she wanted to provide a way for everyone to communicate and make plans together. As Seder arrived this year, club members knew social distancing would prevent them from physically gathering as they had for two years. Using Facebook Live, the club’s spiritual leader, Lauren Kerness, of Village of Pine Ridge, conducted the second night of Passover Seder with more than 180 women virtually present.
—Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
Village of Hemingway: Tom and VJ Hopkins have stayed busy playing mah-jonng and switching from one streaming service to another to take advantage of the free offers and binge-watching shows like “Homeland.” It was the couple’s anniversary recently, so they celebrated by giving themselves a break in the kitchen. “We ordered in pizza from Flippers and that was our big thing for our anniversary,” VJ said. “We haven’t done that for a while.” Staying at home has ignited Tom’s poetry urges, and he’s starting to write limericks again.
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Poinciana: Every day at 7 p.m., Walter and Barbara Griffith head out to the driveway and give a round of applause to the many people putting themselves on the line during the pandemic. “I like to think if you listen real closely, you’ll hear the world cheering at 7 p.m. local time,” Walter said. The leaders of the Jazz Lovers Club have been listening to some of the artists that have performed for the group. Depending on the mood, Walter will play a variety of channels on the music streaming service Pandora, including Eydie Gormé, Diana Krall and Tony Bennett.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
