Any federal economic stimulus package must start with slowing the spread of the virus and then finding ways to minimize the impact of unemployment on affected workers and losses to small businesses, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Naples, told the Daily Sun in an exclusive interview.
The White House should consider a moratorium on rent, mortgages, utilities, he said.
“Step one, we have to fund whatever it takes to stop the virus from spreading,” Scott said. “We have to fund whatever it takes to get the right medicine for people who get sick. We need to get the vaccine. That’s more important than anything else.”
But any suggestion of economic stimulus must target citizens most impacted, he said.
“Let’s do a moratorium on rent and utilities,” Scott said. “This will get to the people who need it and help small businesses. We need to take care of the hourly workers, the tip workers. This will get to the people and the small businesses that need it.”
However, Scott opposes any federal stimulus package that includes a large business bailout.
“I don’t support bailing out big companies,” he said. “We’re already $20 trillion in debt, and we anticipate a $1 trillion deficit. We know anticipated federal revenue is going to go down. So, make sure we spend it wisely. Let’s focus on who is getting hurt. I want to make sure we’re taking care of people who are losing their jobs, the hourly workers. We have to deal with that.”
Even amid the crisis, Scott remains optimistic even though he has spent two weeks in self-quarantine after possible exposure to a COVID-19 positive. He returns Monday to Congress.
“We’re going to get through this, but it’s going to take all of us to get through it,” he said. “But we can’t be taking risks. We’re fighting time to get a vaccine to defeat this virus and even how to treat if you get sick. And we know it’s going to continue to spread.”
