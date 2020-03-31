Community members are looking beyond their own inconveniences and challenges to help those that are especially struggling during trying times. But those who serve those in need say the call for help is so wide there is room for more generosity opportunities.
And having a heart is forced to take on creative twists since the community’s customary face-to-face compassion is not currently an option in order to heed the call to practice social distancing to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
So lending a literal hand became more figurative for members of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, who saw their planned spring food drive flipped to “Drive Thru Food Drive” this past week at its Summerhill and Lake Deaton campuses. The goal, help out the Wildwood Food Pantry.
“Wildwood Food Pantry remains active in helping the community, but the shelves have been rather empty in recent days,” said Jo Jones, communications manager for New Covenant United Methodist Church. “The Drive Thru Food Pantry was a wonderful opportunity to help Wildwood Food Pantry while staying safe and respecting social distancing.”
The help of actual food was spot on, said Don Huggins, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook and co-coordinator of the Wildwood food pantry with his wife Marlene.
“We have money, but we aren’t allowed to purchase stuff at the stores, so we’re relying on the generosity of donors,” Huggins said. “Normally we buy cases of stuff, but the stores can’t support that right now.”
Despite New Covenant’s help, there is still uncertainty.
“We haven’t had a real spike in clients, but a lot remains to be seen as this continues,” Huggins said.
Carol Neal, the director of the Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry, said the pantry has had a small increase in clients. She said she expects it to increase in the next week or two.
“I don’t think it’s hit yet,” said Neal, a resident of the Village of Mallory Square. “The first week, they expected the kids home with spring break. But this week, I think the paychecks will have stopped.”
Three truckloads of donations from the Water Oak Estates Softball League helped the pantry, to which Neal is grateful for, but said her team can stretch monetary donations too.
“We can buy a lot more with our money than the average person could at a grocery store,” she said. “And if you donate money, you don’t have to go out and expose yourself.”
The situation is more dire for the cupboards at faith-based Salvation Army in Leesburg.
“Our food pantry is desperately low, and we are scratching the bottom of the barrel to feed people and help them stay in their home or find them temporary housing,” Village of Santiago resident Marie Harris, the Salvation Army’s volunteer coordinator, announced in a news release seeking help. “We feel it’s going to get worse as time goes on, so we’re trying to be proactive for when that happens.”
The inability to shop is also hindering Grace Tabernacle Church’s food pantry in Wildwood, according to Kathy Brunner, of Lake Panasoffkee(CQ) and pantry co-director with her husband Steve.
“We have no rice, no pasta and no cereal, which is a big staple for kids,” Brunner said. “It’s getting harder to get things on our shelves.”
Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield is also accepting food donations for the Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center in Ocklawaha. Church officials say despite the sanctuary shutting down for in-person services, people continue to donate.
“We took five carts of food to the center back on Tuesday,” said Sara Stumbaugh of Trinity Lutheran. “Due to this ongoing situation, Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center is in more need than ever.”
St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood is still accepting donations for its food pantry between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. Food bins are being placed outside the church for the collections, said office manager Star Ciccio.
The community’s need extends beyond food.
OneBlood, which operates blood banks throughout Central Florida, including The Villages, saw nearly 2,400 scheduled blood drives cancelled through May, according to Susan Forbes,(CQ) OneBlood Corporate Communications and Public Relations senior vice president.
The coronavirus only heightens the need for blood supply, said Forbes. While many hospitals have shut down the option for elective surgeries, which saves some of their blood supply, others are facing life-saving operations without a guarantee that blood donors will be able to keep up with these needs during a time of cancellations.
“It’s needed every day of the year, regardless of what’s going on,” Forbes said.
The Villages Parrot Heads, devoted promoters of four blood drives annually that produced 1,033 pints last year, is already brainstorming creative solutions to what could be a major shortage, said Skip Todd, the club’s blood drive coordinator.
“We’re trying to come up with another idea,” he said. “I know they’re very anxious for us to come up with a solution also.”
He said the club is also hopeful it can still hold its intended May 1 blood drive at The Villages Public Department’s Station 44.
“Hopefully we’re still going to be able to have it,” said Todd, of the Village of Bonita.
People cannot contract the virus from donating blood, said Bruce Spiess, M.D., FAHA, a professor of anesthesiology and associate chair of research in the UF College of Medicine’s department of anesthesiology. This means any risk associated with blood donations would come from potentially coming into contact with people who have been exposed.
OneBlood has implemented new safety measures for donors and staff members, including temperature checks, hand sanitizer, enhanced disinfecting processes and bed spacing to follow social distancing practices.
OneBlood is encouraging donors to make appointments at oneblood.org to streamline the donation process and ensure enough spacing for the number of people showing up. Bob O’Neal, another Parrot Heads club member, is one of those making appointments to do his part.
“I’ve been led to believe it’s good for you to donate,” said O’Neal, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “It feels good to be giving back and doing something for the community. They tell us, for every pint, that saves three lives.”
The Congregational Church in Summerfield is keeping its Infant and Toddler Pantry open to help children and families in need but, for now, the pantry is only accepting donations of diapers and wipes.
“We have let members know through our website and virtual services that donations are still needed and encouraged for the pantry,” said Rev. Jim Keough.
These agencies and organizations, like Grace Tabernacle’s food pantry, are determined to never give up helping.
“We’re going to give until we have nothing left,” Brunner said.
BREAKOUT
How you can Help
Accepting food or monetary donations:
Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry, call ahead to Steve Brunner at 352-303-1624
Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry, 103 High Avenue, Lady Lake, FL 32159
Salvation Army, P.O. Box 49126, Leesburg, FL 34748
St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11528 SE U.S. Highway 301, Belleview. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 5223 E. County Road 462, Wildwood. 8 a.m.-noon, weekdays.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 South U.S. Highway 441, Summerfield 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Wildwood Food Pantry, 300 Mason Street, Wildwood (non-perishable food only)
Seeking blood donors
OneBlood. Make appointment at oneblood.org
Accepting diapers, baby wipes:
The Congregational Church at 15421 U.S. Highway 301, Summerfield. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.