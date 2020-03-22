2020 Legislative Session Takeaways

A $93.2 billion budget for Florida received a bipartisan unanimous vote this week after an extended 2020 legislative session. Projects in the state budget include COVID-19 aid plans, teacher salary boosts and the renewal of Visit Florida, a state tourism-marketing agency. The Republican-dominated governing body had a range of bills to discuss in the beginning of the session, but it ended up needing to shift focus to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, the budget moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk, where he has the option to veto tens of millions of dollars in special projects if a major shortfall in revenue amid the COVID-19 crisis costs the government more than is anticipated. Here are five big takeaways from the 2020 legislative session.
COVID-19
Legislators spent the last few days on a contingency plan for over $300 million to address COVID-19. The money includes the governor’s additional $25 million request. Legislative leaders decided to add funding to battle the virus’s threat, pushing into an overtime session. The money will act as a cushion for needs that might arise, such as an increase in ventilators or testing facilities. After the session, DeSantis said his priority is to make testing more widely available.
Rep. Brett Hage, who represents The Villages, said he was proud to serve in the Legislature during these uncertain times, especially in being able to add funding for reserves and COVID-19 response.
Budget
The $93.2 billion budget passed this week included pay raises for state workers. House members backed away from a plan to plug parts of the budget with affordable housing money, leaving roughly $370 million for affordable housing in the upcoming year. Hage said he worked to protect the community from adverse effects of potential legislation in his committee meetings. “Keeping bad legislation out of law is half the battle,” he said. “In a time of anxiousness and worry in the midst of a worldwide crisis, our legislation pulled together to produce a fantastic budget for the constituents of Florida.”
E-Verify
After much back and forth, legislators approved a measure to require certain private employers to use E-Verify, a program that checks the immigration status of workers. The bill will give private businesses the option of using the federal E-Verify system or keeping a three-year record of the documents used by applicants to complete an “I-9” form. DeSantis urged the Legislature to make E-Verify a priority in a November announcement at Fenney Recreation Center. However, E-Verify is unlikely to cause many changes in Sumter County because it already has been here for a few years, said Bradley Arnold, Sumter County Board of Commissioners administrator.
Teachers’ Salaries
DeSantis rolled out a plan to set a $47,500 minimum salary for public-school teachers before the session began, but the House and Senate disagreed on the amount to be set aside for the raises. The Senate’s budget proposal, which was $150 million less than the House plan, pushed through $500 million for raising the base salary for regular classroom teachers. The Best and Brightest bonus program was repealed to free up roughly $300 million for this initiative. Randy McDaniel, Villages Charter School education director, said he wasn’t sure yet what the bill will mean to the school budget, but early projections seemed to make the mandated raise doable.
Visit Florida
Visit Florida will get more than just a one-year extension. The agency has been a target in the House for years, drawing fire for spending that included $1 million to rapper Pitbull. But days after budget negotiators agreed to maintain $50 million in funding for the program, the House amended a Senate proposal that would authorize the agency until Oct. 1, 2023. “It’s a very important program because the basic Florida economy runs on tourism,” said Doug Gilpin, Sumter Tourism Development Council chairman. “It helps some seniors see Sumter County and The Villages as a place they’d like to live.” Gilpin said Visit Florida will help the economy rebound after COVID-19 passes.
