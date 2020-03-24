Members of The Castleberry Books to Keep chapter in the Village of Bonnybrook are spreading their love of reading to low-income and homeless children.
The group has distributed about 22,000 children’s books now through five food pantries in Lake and Sumter counties and to families hit by Hurricane Michael, founder Sue Henry said.
More than 6,100 have been passed out by the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake.
“Our clients just love them,” said pantry Director Carrol Neal, of the Village of Mallory Square. “I just gave a lady a couple of the books.”
Henry, of the Village of Bonnybrook, started Books to Keep in her home state of New Hampshire because homeless children couldn’t get library cards and low-income parents are unlikely to take their children to libraries.
“Poor kids don’t get books,” she said.
The program, which stocks boxes or bins of children’s books at each food pantry, enables children in low-income families to start and build their own personal libraries.
“What I think people don’t understand is the impact of poverty on reading,” Henry said. “If you cannot read proficiently by the end of third grade, you have an 80% chance of not finishing high school. It’s a staggering problem. The challenging thing for children in poverty is they do not have the home structure that encourages reading and reading comprehension.”
After moving to The Villages, Henry and her neighbors in their Castleberry Circle book club started a new version of Books to Keep in December 2013. It is the original of five chapters nationwide.
“I have always had a love of reading,” Henry said. ”All the women in our book club do.”
Now, she said, her entire neighborhood helps collect used children’s books.
They get old children’s books that libraries would otherwise discard as outdated, books from some thrift shops, yard sales and other places. Every summer, Henry goes back to New Hampshire and ships home 600 to 800 books from a library there, she said. Other neighbors also return from their summer trips with books.
“We give away a little over 4,000 books a year now,” Henry said.
The group also raises and spends $1,000 to $2,000 a year to buy new, steeply discounted children’s books. It donates new books for Christmas presents through St. Timothy Catholic Church, she said.
One couple in the neighborhood, Pat and Bill Doherty, prints out “Books to Keep” labels for inside the front covers where children receiving the books can write their name.
Books to Keep has nonprofit status recently obtained through a partnership with the Sumter Youth Center.
Chapter members sometimes repair books before distributing them to food pantries — Wildwood Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Pantry in Wildwood, the Congregational Church in Oxford’s Infant and Toddler Pantry and the Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry.
“About once a month they come in and replenish them,” Neal said.
Henry said she has suspended accepting donations of children’s books during the COVID-19 concerns but still accepts monetary donations. Henry may be reached at shenry32162@gmail.com or 603-320-1435.
