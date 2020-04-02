Bobby and Carol Allan, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, have been displaying their drawings and paintings at the end of their driveway for their neighbors to view as they go on their walks early in the morning. “It makes the morning walks more enhancing when they have things to stop and view,” Bobby said. “It gives them something to look at, but they can also stop and have conversations about the pieces from a safe distance away.” Bobby and Carol put their displays up on March 23, and by March 25, several of their neighbors had followed suit. “Every day, more people are adding to the pieces at the end of their drive and more people are joining,” Bobby said. “The creativity is just blooming, and it’s become a wonderful way to keep active and stay friendly with our neighbors,” Carol added.
The neighborhood in Biscayne Villas also announced that through the end of the week, homes ending in an even number will be displaying their art from 6 to 7 p.m., while the residents in the odd-numbered homes can view and talk with their neighbors from a safe distance of 6 feet apart.
Fruitland Park: Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park is making lunches for hundreds of children in Fruitland Park, Lady Lake and Leesburg during this crisis, and is looking for donations of macaroni and cheese, bread, lunch meat, snack chips, and jars of mayonnaise and mustard. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. tp noon today under the canopy of the church at 3740 Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park. Donated items must be in a bag, and someone from the church will come out to get the donations. There is no need to leave your vehicle.
Village of Lake Deaton: Personal trainer and certified yoga and pilates instructor Karen Lambert Hughes, who leads fitness sessions for several athletic-based groups in The Villages, said the most important thing for anyone following a fitness routine is to maintain it.
“Studies have shown that people who follow a moderately energetic lifestyle benefit most from starting and sticking to an exercise program,” said Lambert Hughes, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “A moderate program can consist of bicycling every day, taking daily 20- to 30-minute walks, and exercising daily to get your heart rate up.”
Lambert Hughes notes that instructional videos for nearly any type of workout are available for free online.
“Exercise makes you feel healthier and more energetic,” Lambert Hughes said.
Bonifay Golf & Country Club: A newfound period of downtime presents an opportunity to pick up an old activity.
That’s the mindset Barb Miller has taken amid the increasing trend of social distancing, as the Village of Fernandina resident dusted off her old bicycle and took it out for a spin on March 25 around Bonifay Golf & Country Club.
A native of upstate New York, Miller said the lack of social gatherings has allowed her to resume the individual hobby she once used to enjoy with more regularity.
“Before all of this, I didn’t get on it recently as much as I used to,” Miller said. “I would do 20 or 30 miles a day back home. But now is as good a time as any to start riding some more again.”
Spanish Springs: Bob and Janet Sands, of the Village of Woodbury, enjoyed a pizza from Flippers in Spanish Springs. The couple wanted some fresh air, and Bob says he still remains active even though the gym he attends regularly is currently closed. “I do a lot of walking and we walk the dogs about four times a day,” Bob said. “I also exercise at home. It is what it is, you just have to adapt.”
Village of Calumet Grove: Bonnie Tweedy and her husband, Mike, of the Village of Calumet Grove, used to go out to dinner most nights and spend a lot of time socializing with friends. But those activities have been put on hold for now. She said Mike can still golf and ride his bike. “I’m pretty much a homebody, so this isn’t hitting me as much as it’s hitting a lot of people,” Bonnie said. The two are cleaning things they usually ignore, she said, and she’s started a new 1,000-piece puzzle, along with doing her cross-stitch and knitting. Together, they are maintaining their walk regimen around the neighborhood, two times with their mixed terrier, Skittles, and then a longer walk with just the two of them.
The Villages: Checks are still coming in to Operation Shoebox even after it canceled March and April bingo games to raise money for postage.
The group also suspended its weekly meetings to pack care packages for U.S. troops serving around the world. “I got a couple $100 checks,” group director Camille Gieck said. “I got a $25 check. Every little bit helps.” Each package costs $4 to $5 to ship, and the group typically spends $1,500 a week on postage.
To donate, write a check to Operation Shoebox and mail it to Camille Gieck, 17481 SE 76th Flintlock Terrace, The Villages, FL 32162.
The Village of St. Charles: Although The Villages Pops Chorus’s spring concert was canceled, director Bill Davis is keeping a positive attitude. “I am really hopeful that we will be able to have our summer concert on July 27 as planned,” said Davis, of the Village of St. Charles. Davis said that some of the songs that the group learned for the spring concert will be used in the summer concert, which helps save time and conserve some of the music for 2021 that already was ordered. Davis also said that the Pops Chorus is doing well financially and should still be able to give a $1,000 donation to SoZo Kids, even though the group did not have a spring concert.
Village of Belle Aire: Mary Jane Stewart recently asked fellow members of The Villages Parrothead Club to donate money that will be earmarked for servers at their favorite establishments whose earning power has been cut by COVID-19 restrictions. The group collected the money by having people drive by and drop donations in a bucket.
“Who’s missing out on the most money right now? Our servers,” Stewart said.
Parrothead Club President Mark “The Shark” Woodland liked the idea so much that he offered to host a second “drive-by” party in front of his Village of Gilchrist home. An extra large pickle jar was filled nearly to the brim with cash, most of the $20 variety.
Woodland said the Parrothead Club raised more than $3,300, with any members who missed out asked to mail in contributions. The club itself — motto “Party with a Purpose!” — will make an additional yet-to-be-determined donation.
All money donated will be earmarked for servers at Cody’s Original Roadhouse (all three locations), plus the Mallory Hill and Palmer Legends restaurants.
“We’re on a first-name basis with most of the servers,” said Woodland, who hopes to distribute the money within two weeks. “They know where we like to sit; they know what we like to order.”
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center: Staff at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center met in the lobby of the venue March 25 to wind down with a yoga class led by artist liaison Leslie Munson. “I’m a certified yoga instructor, so I asked if it would be OK if I led some yoga to calm people and have some physical movement since gyms are closed,” Munson said. Participants spread far apart in the lobby and some tuned in virtually via Zoom, Munson said. “I think it went really well,” she said. “I definitely got a positive response from everyone afterward. It’s something nice that we can bond over, and it makes people feel good to forget all of the craziness in the world right now.” Munson said it’s nice to see people coming together in ways that they can. Staff at The Sharon has been performing maintenance duties and finding projects to work on during the absence of shows. “We’re still here, and we are going to come back,” Munson said.
Village of Marsh Bend: Gretchen Kerr is adjusting to a new routine following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s edict for adults 65 and older to stay home.
“Golf was a big part of my day, and pickleball,” she said. “So things we used to do regularly, we’re not doing at all.” Kerr starts her day early with either a run or a walk before coming back home for breakfast. Afterward she does whatever cleaning needs to be done around the house, goes outside and reads the newspaper, checks up on emails and completes household projects.
Village of Sanibel: Carole Jarvis found a fun, new way to adjust to spending so much time inside her home. Instead of letting cabin fever get the best of her, Jarvis learned how to make her own puzzles to send to family members. Jarvis, of the Village of Sanibel, used Shutterfly.com to make puzzles out of photos of her loved ones. She said she makes 60-piece puzzles for children while the adults get 500-piece puzzles that use smaller pieces. Jarvis said not only is puzzle-making fun, but she also enjoys getting to reminisce about fun memories as she looks through her photographs.
Village of Collier: Janet Butler said the virus has “changed my way of living.” For example, she now does yoga at home three times a week for an hour using instructors on YouTube. “I normally go to the gym. But YouTube has some really good instruction videos that you can get for free,” she said. “And my pilates instructor let me know about videos and DVDs that you could get for free.” In addition, Butler, of the Village of Collier, said she is keeping up with her glass fusion hobby while at home. She has been able to work on making decorative dishes and other items at home. “It’s a really fun hobby,” Butler said. “People have to be resourceful.”
Central Florida: SECO Energy is discontinuing its walk-in services for the time being as a precaution because of COVID-19.
“This additional step will help reduce member and employee contact, which is necessary to ensure a healthy workforce needed to provide reliable electric service to our members. Drive-thru windows and kiosks remain available,” said Jim Duncan, CEO of SECO Energy, in a news release.
Drive-thru and kiosk services are available at each SECO Energy location for bill payments. The drive-thrus at SECO Energy’s Eustis, Ocala, Inverness and Summerville locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The drive-thru at the company’s Groveland location is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. People also can pay bills to SECO by phone or mail.
Haciendas of Mission Hills: When three of Bob and Julie Link’s 10 grandchildren challenged them to create sidewalk art like they did in front of their Washington State home, “Gigi” was immediately identified as the project artist. Kneeling on concrete wasn’t a good idea for Grandpa’s knees, so he took on a strictly supervisory role. With a few different chalk colors, Julie’s art was actually a message including huge block letters. Spelled out a few feet from the street, she wrote, “Be Safe. We want to hug you later.” Other than the afternoon fun with chalk, the Links spend a lot more time inside.
