Coming together in new ways in a time of uncertainty

Even though recreation centers are closed and club meetings are canceled, the Opera Club of The Villages is still making decisions. The group held its annual fundraiser “Three Tenors Plus One” at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in February to raise funds for the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship, which is awarded annually to music students in the tri-county area who hope to continue studying music in college.
“We had 16 outstanding applicants,” said Gerri Piscitelli, president of the Opera Club. “Seven of them were vocalists, and we had a violinist for the first time in years.”
But due to COVID-19 concerns, the group canceled the scholarship auditions, which were supposed to take place at The Sharon in April.
Regardless, Piscitelli, of the Village De La Vista, said the applications this year were excellent, so the Opera Club board plans on making a decision on how to proceed with the scholarships in early April.
Village of Duval: Bernie Eisenfeld is learning to get creative ever since he and his wife decided to self-isolate in their home. Eisenfeld, of the Village of Duval, was going to play music at the Songwriter’s Showcase until it got postponed. Eisenfeld is learning the ins and outs of the video calling platform Zoom to see if he could broadcast a showcase from his home. In the meantime, he and his wife are reading books, playing two-handed samba and FaceTiming their children to stay connected.
Everglades Recreation Complex: Though actual racing is off for the foreseeable future for The Villages R/C Car Club, that doesn’t mean members can’t stay sharp on the track. Nine members gathered March 21 to drag race and work on their reaction times.
“We’ve postponed our normal events,” said club president Bob Jobes, “but guys can practice and get their cars tuned in.”
The R/C Car Club, which boasts about 80 members, typically alternates Saturdays between drag racing and the oval version. John Linderman is an oval racer, but stopped by during a bike ride to check out the scene.
“Until we’re connected again, this is about all we can do,” said Linderman, of the Village of Fenney. “You look at Fenney Way, and people are walking like crazy. People are out on their bicycles. They’re doing what they can.”
Marsh Bend Pitch & Putt: Richard Statton watched with a smile as his long-distance putt cozied within 6 feet of the flagstick on the final stop of his round.
“Wish I could do that on a regular course,” said Statton, who was joined by wife, Rita, in giving the Pitch & Putt layout a spin for the first time. The sweet putt came on the “putting challenge” hole at the end of the circuit.
The couple, who live in the Village of Hillsborough, typically plays golf once or twice a week. They didn’t have a tee time for March 21, but couldn’t pass up getting out amid the blue skies and sunshine.
“When we were considering options, this (Pitch & Putt) went to the top of the list,” Richard said. “This has been great. It gives you a chance to get out walking. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Villages: Craig Estep wants his neighbors to know they’re not alone. Estep, the Community Development District 1 Supervisor, has volunteered to be an “errand boy” for neighbors who are homebound during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Several people are concerned about what they will do if they wind up quarantined,” he said on Thursday. “This is just neighbors helping neighbors. That’s what it’s all about.”
Estep said that individuals desiring his assistance should call him at 515-210-3494, and then they should contact their grocery store or pharmacy to arrange and pay for their order.
“It’s nothing fancy,” he said. “It’s just important to let people know they’re valued.”
Village of Calumet Grove: Barb Farrow and her husband, Steve, of the Village of Calumet Grove, are trying to limit watching the news to keep their anxiety levels down. While the couple is mostly staying at home, only venturing out to the grocery store for fresh produce and other items, the two have taken up some tidying up around the home. “(We’re) going through lots of shredding and cleaning things that we haven’t gotten to, like wiping down cabinets around the house,” Barb said. She said she and Steve are calling a lot of people, too, to stay in touch with friends and relatives.
Village of Fernandina: The Villages Hometown Band found a way to have a rehearsal without getting everybody together in one room. Sixty-three members used Zoom online the past two Tuesdays to run through some of the songs for its postponed concert.
“It’s been such an encouragement for players to see each other again, encourage and banter with one another,” director Hugh Wicks said.
Trying to hear everybody at once proved to be a problem, so Wicks had the musicians mute their microphones so they could play along with the track coming from his computer.
“I couldn’t hear them play,” he said. “I conducted on the screen and called out measure numbers. It was more about having fun.”
