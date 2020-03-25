Coming together in new ways during this time of uncertainty

Fourth- and fifth-graders said they were eager to start learning online as families picked up their elementary students’ Chromebook computers Monday. The Villages Charter School distributed the Chromebooks to families through drive-thru sessions. Families were greeted by a row of signs made by teachers to welcome students to online learning and to say they love them and miss seeing them in person but reassuring students and their families that they will get through this closure and online learning adventure. Middle and high school students already had their school Chromebooks, which they take home for homework. About a dozen school staff members distributed the elementary Chromebooks while teachers were inside preparing online lessons to begin Wednesday, as schools statewide are closed through at least April 15.
Principal LeAnne Yerk said she was confident that students were eager to resume learning after spring break, and they would have few or no problems doing their work online or from home.
“Our kindergarten through fifth-grade students are accustomed to using their Chromebooks,” she said.
Students also will be able to take Accelerated Reader tests from home for the books they have read while school is closed, Yerk said.
The elementary Chromebook deployment was modeled after the school’s afternoon car line with each family putting their child’s name on a sign in their windshield, creating a sense of normalcy for families, Yerk said.
“Instead of taking a child to them, we’re taking a Chromebook to them,” she said.
Two fifth-grade teachers, Julie Kirsh and Mallory Strong, created a sign with a To-Do List:
1. Send us an email! (We really do miss you.)
2. Listen to your substitutes! (AKA Mom and Dad)
3. Go play outside!
4. Wash your hands. (Really though)
5. Remember: We LOVE you!
The close connections that students and teachers already have will keep students learning, Assistant Principal Jennifer Yancey said.
“They want to continue that,” she said.
Parents were appreciative of the school’s effort and plans for online learning, although a few were less excited about getting their children to do all their lessons at home. Students were more confident.
“I’ve done it plenty of times,” fourth-grader Brody Thomas said.
Southern Trace Plaza: Bernie Tallman was waiting for her husband to pick her up outside of Publix in Southern Trace Plaza on Thursday afternoon after finishing her shopping. While the store didn’t have everything she was looking for, she found fresh strawberries and broccoli. “We’re just trying to stay in as much as possible and do what they tell us to do,” said the Village Santiago resident. In a period of social distancing, she was looking forward to checking off some items on her home to-do list, such as touching up the paint on her kitchen cabinets and refreshing some flower pots.
Village of Gilchrist: Despite not being able to meet in person, the Elaine Is Our Name club still stays in contact every day.
Club president Elaine Bastl, of the Village of Gilchrist, has sent a daily email to club members. Bastl calls the emails her “daily trivia questions,” because each email asks a question for members to solve.
“I asked silly things that were also challenging,” she said.
Bastl encouraged everyone to use the reply all function so everyone stays connected on the email thread.
“I’ve noticed that our club is a social, chatty group,” Bastl said. “We were all so disappointed when we had to cancel our club events.”
Bastl noticed the daily email chain had responses from members who hadn’t been able to attend the last few meetings.
“We were all so glad to hear from friends who have been quiet for a bit,” she said. “It’s so great how we’ve been able to stay in contact.”
Bastl encourages others to do something similar as a way to engage with friends.
“It’s unsettling for us Villagers to be cooped up,” she said. “We’re so used to being active, we need to find new ways to stay connected.”
Spanish Springs: On a regular Thursday evening, Tommy and Valerie Jamieson would be across the street from their Village of Liberty Park home enjoying the nightly driveway party. Concerns about the coronavirus put those events on hold, however, so they found themselves at Kilwin’s with a couple ice cream cones. “I’ve been sitting around all day,” Tommy said, “so we took the golf cart to get gas and stopped off and got some ice cream. We’re being careful, though, keeping our distance from people.”
Village of Pennecamp: Jerry Hasson is president of the Civil War History Study Group, and for now he’s focused on the future and not the past. He looks forward to the possibility of holding their next scheduled meeting on April 7. “We hope to be in a position to have a meeting next month, but in the meantime I’m getting to know my wife of 49 years a lot better,” said Hasson, of the Village of Pennecamp.
Lake Sumter Landing: While many facets of daily life in The Villages have stopped, many Villagers haven’t. The Villages Running Club continued as usual with its regularly scheduled run Thursday morning from Lake Sumter Landing.
“As members of TVRC, we try to stay active in many ways, with running being our main focus,” said former club President Steve Wolf, who was in attendance for the workout. “Most other activities are closed, so it was important to offer runners a chance to meet and run as a group.”
The athletes were careful to observe social distancing procedures, both during the run and after.
“We did not run in a group but spaced ourselves on the same route,” Wolf said. “After the run, we had a short talk and coffee outside, standing on the square. No chairs or tables, so we kept a good distance.” The club intends to continue its regularly scheduled runs for members who are healthy while maintaining dialogue on its Facebook page.
El Santiago Recreation Center: Diana Carter and Barbara Reigstad, who have been friends for 64 years, played bocce together. Reigstad won the first one, while Carter was winning the second round. Reigstad, of the Village Santo Domingo, planned on heading out with her husband to play some golf. Also in the interim, she has been continuing her greeting card-making hobby, as well as writing in a memoirs group. Carter, of the Village of Country Club Hills, has gone the culinary route, making cauliflower and asparagus soup.
Village of Pine Ridge: Michelle Pihos has her focus on physical activity right now.
“I’m playing golf,” she said. “I pulled up some exercises to do at home with weights or just body weight on the internet.”
Pihos said she’s changed her routine a lot recently, but she’s making the best of her situation.
Without the ability to play water volleyball and go to the pools, she’s been finding other ways to get in exercise and socialize with friends.
“This is such a great place to do stuff, so it’s really affected me,” she said. “I have a group of friends … we’re not getting together. We send each other texts and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ I’ve been checking in with family by phone or FaceTime or email, too.”
Pihos said she’s seen a good response from state and local officials and from the community.
“I think people have really taken it quite seriously,” she said.
Village of Mallory Square: Connie “The Mayor” Rogers, head of the Chicagoland and Chicagoland Ladies clubs, is filling her days developing a daily quiz for her 750 members. Each day, Rogers, a resident of the Village of Mallory Square, comes up with 11 questions about the Chicago area. Each quiz has its own topic, such as Christmas, schools or football. But each one also features a question about her personally. The contest theme is “Lou’s Take Care of the Virus Blues,” because each winner receives a deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Chicago. Rogers said she orders the pizzas from the renowned Chicago restaurant and has them delivered to her house by UPS.
The Village of Bridgeport of Lakeshore Cottages: Cindy and John Rabley, of the Village of Bridgeport of Lakeshore Cottages, had friends over for a golf cart happy hour in their driveway Sunday evening. “It was good to get outside,” Cindy said. “Everyone’s going stir crazy.”
She said everyone remained in their golf carts but were still able to enjoy one another’s company.
“There was no food exchanged, no anything,” she said. “It was fun — we’ll probably do it again.”
Soaring Eagle Softball Complex: Though softball games are on indefinite hold, James and Marlene Neece took advantage of a table next to one of the fields for a quiet picnic.
The Village of Hillsborough couple grabbed takeout pizza from Piesanos and pulled into the complex on their way back.
“We said, ‘Hmmm, a nice quiet spot,’” James said. “We’ve still got some sunlight. This was our getting out for the day.”
Added Marlene: “And we’re not contaminating anyone.”
The couple had laid a beach towel over the table, so there was no contact between their skin and the table’s surface. “We even have our (disinfecting) wipes,” Marlene added.
Other than getting takeout and a golf outing by James, the Neeces said they’ve spent recent days homebound. The social distancing hasn’t necessarily been easy, but they’re understanding.
“I support it,” James said. “We both do.”
