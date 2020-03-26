Though it’s getting ready to temporarily shut its doors, Cane Garden Country Club wanted to show its appreciation for its customers. The restaurant has opted out of takeout or delivery services out of an abundance of caution for its employees, so it has been using the remaining supplies to cook free food for the community. “Instead of (selling) it we decided we would give it back to our community and our guests,” said general manager Pamela Hansen. On Monday, Cane Garden began handing out hot food items such as breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs for free. Hansen especially wanted to show appreciation for regular customers. “We have quite a few regular people who come back two or three times a day,” Hansen said. “We decided to do this in appreciation of our guests.”
She said the process has been successful, drawing about 40 or 50 people each day and going through all the food they prepare for the day.
Cane Garden will continue to offer free food from noon to 2 p.m. today and may continue to do so, depending on how long supplies last.
“We’ll be out here (today) giving out free sandwiches; (customers) can come out and say hello,” Hansen said.
Village of Mallory Square: Sabine Litten, of the Village of Mallory Square, is holding her yoga classes on an app called Zoom. She held her first virtual class Friday and said it went well, although it came with a learning curve.
“It’s weird,” she said. “It’s like talking to yourself in an empty room while you hope people are following along.”
Litten said virtual classes may help people feel more comfortable.
“Being able to watch on a screen might help people figure out poses better,” Litten said. “They might feel less self-conscious because no one can see them.”
Litten teaches classes Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Friday at 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Litten at 415-999-7034 or sl.caldak@gmail.com.
Village of St. Charles: Patti Allen, of the Village of St. Charles, had to cancel her eighth-grade reunion scheduled for May 1 in New York. Having to forgo seeing her classmates in person has triggered a flurry of texts between the group. “Once I canceled things, we’re reaching out to each other,” she said. “They know how active and busy I am in The Villages and have been asking how I’m dealing with not going to club meetings and exercising. It’s sweet that they remember me. We’re worried about each other.”
Village of Bonita: Arrachme Uddin wants budding artists who might have a bit more time on their hands to learn some new skills.
All of her online classes available at arrachmeart.com are now free for everyone. The courses focus on such areas as water painting and abstract creations.
“They can de-stress,” she said. “They’re easy classes. (The students) are not going to stress out.”
The Villages: The Sparta 70 dragon boat team was training for its biggest competition slate in its history, but those plans have hit some rough waters.
Sparta 70 has been preparing for months for Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival this June. While the festival’s website states that the competition committee is monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and has not yet decided to postpone the festival, the Spartans haven’t been able to train at Lake Miona in preparation.
However, that doesn’t mean the paddlers have been idle.
“We are keeping in touch with each other by posting on our website, texting and calling each other and sending other team members information about keeping in good condition, improving our skills, and checking on and supporting each other right now,” said assistant coach Anne Simonsen. “We want to make sure that all of our team members are OK and healthy.”
It hasn’t been an easy adjustment for such a hands-on, team-oriented sport, but crew leaders and members are determined to do what is necessary to ensure the health of everyone connected to the team.
“I think I can safely say that we all miss the face-to-face connection,” Simonsen said. “However, the most important thing is for all of us to follow the guidelines in dealing with the coronavirus and support all the members of our teams in the best way possible.”
The Villages: St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church welcomes a donation truck from the St. Vincent de Paul Society to its south parking lot from 7-11 a.m. today.
The church says any donations that the truck can carry will be accepted, but gently-used clothing shoes are much appreciated. St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church is at 1351 Paige Place, The Villages.
Village of Bonita: Ann Busby is getting more phone calls nowadays. Those on the other end of the line can expect to hear an echo not caused by technical difficulties. Josie, Busby’s double yellow-headed Amazon parrot, is quick to second her “hello.” “She did it in her sleep the other day,” Busby said, laughing. In addition to enjoying the comic relief her pet provides, she stays busy with reading, watching TV and doing puzzles on her tablet. Daily life isn’t too different for Busby, who has fibromyalgia, with one big exception: She can’t interact in person with other members of the support group she leads. They’re staying in touch through email until it’s safe to gather again. “I stay at home most of the time, but I do miss my group very much,” Busby said.
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center: Most of the shows being canceled or postponed at The Sharon during peak entertainment season have freed time for staff to perform maintenance duties, work on new projects, build things in the shop and conduct inventories. “A big part of the entertainment industry is getting big groups together, so it’s been a little hard,” said Lindsey Young, assistant lighting director at The Sharon. “But it’s kind of nice to get to the stuff we need to get to. You lose the shows, but still gain the experience.” Staffers are continuing their education with free online courses and staying in touch via Zoom. Young said that while they wait for shows to restart, they are preparing for the 2020-21 season at The Sharon and The Studio Theatre. “We’re keeping on and we’ll be back stronger than ever,” she said. “This is only something that we can grow and learn from.” Young is excited for patrons to see what they have been working on when shows resume. “We’ll be able to help them smile again soon,” she said.
Village of Lake Deaton: Tommy Benefield has been trying to keep active even while at home. An instructor for Walk Away the Pounds, he is determined to stay as active as he possibly can. During the day he will go for a walk outside around his neighborhood.
“I’m used to going to the gym during the week,” the Village of Lake Deaton resident said. “I don’t have the equipment I am used to in my home, so I try to make up for it by walking and using exercise videos.”
When it is too warm to walk outside, he continues to walk from room to room inside his home.
“I’ll be happy to go back to a normal routine when this is all over,” he said. “You can only do so much with online videos and you don’t push yourself as hard and you really miss your friends.”
Village of Gilchrist: Faye Scher wanted to do something to help students once the schools closed. Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, donates much of her time to the students at Wildwood Elementary School by volunteering after school and collecting clothes and toys for kids. “The school is a Title I school with most of the kids living below the poverty line,” she said. Scher said she sees many of the kids come to school hungry. Now, the kids can’t receive meals at school.
“They’ve never needed more help,” she said. “The hard part is not being able to go out and buy food or deliver anything.”
To keep exposure to a minimum, Scher set up a fundraising campaign on Gofundme.com.
“It’s the only way I can help, but it allows everyone to give if they can,” she said. “It feels good to be able to help in times like this.”
The donation link is GoFundMe.com/FEEDSUMTERCOUNTYKIDS. Checks can be mailed directly to Faye Scher at Faye Scher, 3051 Bureau Path, The Villages FL 32163.
The Villages: With the pools closed, the Villages Aquatic Swim Team’s regular group practices have been canceled, but Coach Bob Jennings is trying to keep the swimmers active, even if they’re out of the water.
“I’ve sent out a couple of yoga videos, a couple of other exercises,” Jennings said, “some yoga breathing to relieve stress.”
Jennings emphasized the importance of mental health in a time when many people feel isolated and substituting physical activity — whether it’s weights, stretching, or something completely unrelated to an athlete’s usual sport — for whatever is lacking from one’s normal routine is one way to try to maintain a sense of normalcy.
“If you have a pool, get in,” he said. “Even if it’s a smaller pool (than what you’re used to swimming), a couple of laps are better than none.”
The swim coach also emphasized the importance of social distancing and taking recommended precautions when exercising.
“Get as much sleep as you can, eat properly and stay a safe distance away from other people,” Jennings said. “Stay safe and stay healthy. That’s more important than anything else.”
Village of Piedmont: George and Ernestine Tilghman, of the Village of Piedmont are making the most of their time in isolation.
“We are staying in the house, and we only go (somewhere) if we have to,” said George. “It’s like we are getting to know each other all over again.”
George hopes that everyone will band together during these tough times and there is a lesson to be learned from all of this. “Maybe this happened to bring us together,” said George. “It’s a time for thoughtfulness and love. Hopefully this will make people slow down and look at how important life is. Nothing is promised.”
Village of Sunset Pointe: Nancy Brennan, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, is doing her best to adjust to the world that is changing around her.
“I’m a very active Villager, so it’s really changed,” said Brennan. “I’ve been reading, cleaning and crocheting. I’m just trying to keep busy. My house is very clean.”
And like the rest of world, Nancy is playing the waiting game.
“This is a part of it,” she said. “We have to wait and that’s all we can do.
The Villages: Less time for The Villages Landscape Garden Club to meet means more time for members to spend in the garden. Kyle Gilgis, the club’s co-chair, said her garden has never looked better.
“There’s not a weed to be found in mine,” she said. “If we’re going to keep our distance, we can certainly be out in our yards and enjoying nature.”
Club members continue to communicate with each other, but are taking precautions. For instance, Gilgis, of the Village of Belvedere, recently gave a member a plant using contactless delivery, transporting the plant via her golf cart and leaving the plant on the resident’s doorstep.
Village of Charlotte: Mary Wilcox, co-founder and president of the Michigan Group South Club, said the coronavirus shutdown comes at a “unique” time for her. Her husband, Doug, passed away Feb. 19. To commemorate him and to demonstrate a need for national unity, Wilcox, a resident of the Village of Charlotte, recently planted six small American flags in front of her house. She hopes her neighbors and others will do likewise. “It’s a very hard time for me because I can’t get out. But I put my flags out because we should become united as Americans and support each other, even if we can’t touch each other. If my husband was here, the first thing he would do is put the flags out. I just won’t let it get me down, because I can’t go down any further.”
Wilcox added that she was overwhelmed by the demonstration of support by receiving more than 200 sympathy cards, the bulk of which came from club members. “I just felt so blessed that I would get that many cards, especially when they are dealing with their own situation.” By largely confining people to their homes, she said, the coronavirus outbreak has people reevaluating “how much we have and how fortunate we are.”
Village of Piedmont: Whether it’s miles on the pavement or pages in print, Barry Meyer is picking them up and putting them down.
The Village of Piedmont resident has fallen back into one reliable activity and zeroed in on an entirely new one during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping him cope through times of increased social distancing.
Meyer churns out a 5K each and every morning through his neighborhood, wrapping up 3.1 miles generally before sunrise.
“The best thing about retirement for me has been I’ve been able to do my brisk walking without excuses,” Meyer said. “When you’re younger and you’re working, things can get in the way sometimes. But now, it’s something I do every day — and it’s something especially in these times that I’m able to do by myself.”
Along with continuing his morning walks, Meyer has also found himself reading more leisurely now than ever before.
“I think one of the bigger ways I’m coping is just by reading a lot more,” Meyer said. “I’ve always wanted to read more, but now it’s something that’s sort of naturally opened up to do more often.
“My exercise is a great start to each day and then I’m able to relax right into some reading.”
SECO Energy is discontinuing its walk-in services for the time being as a precaution because of COVID-19. The company announced the change Monday and the closures of its member service locations came into effect Tuesday.
“This additional step will help reduce member and employee contact which is necessary to ensure a healthy workforce needed to provide reliable electric service to our members. Drive-thru windows and kiosks remain available,” said Jim Duncan, CEO of SECO Energy, in a press release.
Drive-thru and kiosk services are available at each SECO Energy location for bill payments. The drive-thrus at SECO Energy’s Eustis, Ocala, Inverness and Summerville locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The drive-thru at the company’s Groveland location is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Several other options are available for people to pay bills to SECO including by phone or mail.
