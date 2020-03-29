Coming together in new ways During a time of uncertainty

The Villages Commercial Property Management gave local businesses a boost on Friday by placing easily-visible signs in front of open establishments that showed what services they still offer.
“Obviously there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on, and our number one priority is to support our businesses always,” said Matt Hoopfer, operations manager for The Villages Commercial Property Management. “We’re trying to help our businesses who choose to remain open.”
Villagers will now see large a-frame or “sandwich board” signs out in front of businesses stating if they had options such as take-out or curbside pickup.
Hoopfer said this will hopefully help businesses who recently have been hit hard following the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Businesses are getting impacted right now big time by what’s happening in our country,” he said. “The majority of our businesses are small businesses, and a lot of them are choosing to remain open so we’re trying to get the word out. That is our main focus right now; we’ve been putting directories in the newspaper, there have been social media posts, anything to show they’re open.”
Businesses from restaurants to retailers remain open, Hoopfer said, as well as services like nail salons and barber shops.
Hoopfer said these businesses are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to keep customers safe while they shop, and are getting creative to do so.
“There’s one retailer, Christine’s and Lime Light Boutique owned by the same woman, and she’s doing Facetime shopping where she’ll walk around the store and you can ‘shop’ with her.” Hoopfer said. “Some people are even delivering toilet paper with your meal.”
So far, The Villages Commercial Property Management has placed signs in front of about 20 businesses, with plans to place signs in front of about 30 more soon.
If business would like to request signage, Hoopfer says they can reach out to The Villages Commercial Property Management at 352-750-9455.
Village of Mallory Square: Members of the Worldwide Foreign Travel club have come up with ideas as a group to keep the “wanderlust alive” while they can’t meet at recreation centers.
“We’re all just taking it in stride,” said Robert Paluszak, leader of the club.
One idea is to watch travel-related movies.
Paluszak, of the Village of Mallory Square, has shared some options such as “Samsara,” “The Way” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”
Other ideas included working on a travel presentation for an upcoming club meeting, updating a travel bucket list, stimulating memories of past trips or learning a new language.
Village of Pinellas: Angela Vickers can’t head to her Bone Builders class, but she’s found a decent substitute online. One of the one-hour and 15-minute long classes was recorded and uploaded to Youtube, so she’s still exercising at home, from head turns down to toe lifts. “It’s like you’re with everyone else,” she said. Vickers is also staying in touch with members of the Depression and Anxiety support groups, which are communicating with weekly emails. And she’s streaming religious services from Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park. Vickers has also found comfort in the 750-piece sea life themed puzzle sitting on her dining room table. “Any time I want to totally escape from things, I can just go and work on the picture puzzle,” she said.
The Villages: The duties haven’t really changed for Community Watch, but the ways that patrol drivers are interacting with the community has undergone a subtle shift.
Carrie Duckett, District director of resident services and communication, said Tuesday that Community Watch has enhanced its cleaning and disinfecting procedures for vehicles and gatehouses.
Patrol drivers also are practicing social distancing.
“Residents are used to speaking with the patrol drivers and asking questions at the gatehouses,” Duckett said. “Gate attendants and patrol drivers are really trying to practice social distancing guidelines that have been set forth and that we’re encouraging residents to practice.”
Spanish Springs Town Square: With the closure of fitness centers statewide, Mel and Mary Wilson took matters into their own hands on Monday.
The couple strolled through Spanish Springs Town Square with dumbbells, each walking along at a brisk pace with two-pound weights in hand.
“It’s a little something for us to do,” Mel said. “It’s the next best thing.”
For Mary, who flexed a pair of pastel pink dumbbells, the stroll in fresh air allowed for an escape from a news cycle swallowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If there’s something you can still do together, I say get out and do it,” Mary said. “We’ve got to get away from the TV every now and then.”
The Villages: The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club is the biggest cycling club in The Villages, and their large group rides have been noticeably absent from the community’s roadways this week.
“I felt it was in the best interest of the club to follow the recommended CDC guidelines and err on the side of caution,” said club president Holly Cannon.
The club is still promoting riding as a healthy activity, so long as people follow necessary safety precautions.
“As a club we are encouraging members to ride alone or in small groups keeping their distance and enjoy the fresh air,” Cannon said.
Cannon also had some tips for anyone who chooses to ride at this time.
“Bring plenty of water with you, ride 6 feet apart. Wash your gloves after each ride. Don’t spit while riding and, if you need to do so, ride to the back and away from others.”
Village of St. Charles: To fill their schedules, Ian and Espi Walmsley practice tango steps in their living room, and every morning they take a stroll and explore different nature trails. Sometimes they use outdoor exercise equipment. Back at home, the couple takes to their kitchen to try new recipes at meal time. Since both are avid readers, they bury their noses in new chapters. Individual interests provide alone time while socially distancing from friends and family. Espi practices meditations and Spanish lessons. Initially, they were in “pity party” mode. But they both wanted to change their attitudes. Looking at the situation as an opportunity to explore, learn and do new things helps them stay with the motto, “if you have lemons, make lemonade.”
Village of Pennecamp: Up until a few weeks ago, members of resident theater group SMASH Productions were rehearsing for their Cole Porter and Gershwin Brothers tribute show, “Rhapsody in Rhythm.” The show, originally slated to run April 2 and 3 at Savannah Center, has been postponed, and members are waiting on a new date. The group also recently made casting decisions for a November run of “The Sound of Music.” Susan Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp, said that the group will resume rehearsals as soon as recreation centers re-open. Children’s auditions for “The Sound of Music” will also take place when things start returning back to normal, Feinberg said. “We wish we could get started now, but we can’t,” Feinberg said.
Weirsdale: Morning Star Cowboy Church will host an outdoor service on the back porch of the chapel at Grand Oaks Resort at 9 a.m. Sunday. Morning Star Pastor Mark Gould said a stage has been set up behind the chapel to allow for worship and to respect social distancing guidelines. Grand Oaks Resort is at 3000 Marion County Road in Weirsdale.
Village of DeSoto: Bev Spangler has told members of the Fenney Rockers not to leave any painted rocks around for the time being. Instead, she has asked them to check in on each other through phone calls or emails.
“We’re being really cautious,” Spangler said.
She is toying with the idea of hosting a rock-painting livestream session in the near future.
In the meantime, Spangler has been making masks for those with allergies so they can “stay healthy and get their lungs up, just in case,” she said.
Pinellas Plaza: For Dave Edwards, the more things change — the more he tries to keep them the same.
Pre-COVID-19 virus, Wednesdays were reserved for his weekly shopping trips and a lunch out on the town.
So for the Maryland native and seasonal resident of The Villages, the midway point of this particular week featured both of those things once again — but with minor alterations in place.
After finishing a 10-minute, essentials-only stop at Winn-Dixie in Pinellas Plaza, Edwards enjoyed a deli sandwich from the comfort of his own vehicle.
“I got what I needed and got out of there, then scrubbed up in their restroom like I was working again,” said Edwards, a former plastic surgeon. “But today by just getting out and doing what it is I normally do, I was able to keep a little bit of my routine and some peace of mind.”
Haciendas of Mission Hills: When three of Bob and Julie Link’s 10 grandchildren challenged them to create sidewalk art like they did in front of their Washington State home, “Gigi” was immediately identified as the project artist. Kneeling on concrete wasn’t a good idea for Grandpa’s knees, so he took on a strictly supervisory role. With a few different chalk colors, Julie’s art was actually a message, including huge block letters. Spelled out a few feet from the street, she colored in the letters and declared it done, writing, “Be Safe. We want to hug you later.” Other than the Sunday afternoon fun with chalk, the Links spend a lot more time inside.
Village of Woodbury: Cheryl Scherbarth, of the Village of Woodbury, has taken the time with less activities to work on her yard and her home. She said her yard is looking good now that she has trimmed, weeded and edged it. “My house and my yard hasn’t looked this good in a while,” she said. “I’ve been out enjoying myself with the numerous activities The Villages offers but now that most of them have come to a screeching halt or at least slowed down, I have taken the time to keep busy by fixing up things I have been wanting to do but keep putting off in order to enjoy other activities.”
