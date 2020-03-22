Coming together in new ways Against a storm of uncertainty

Staff Reports
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Jana Spano’s advanced pickleball group had been practicing for the 2020 Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. So Thursday at Lake Miona Recreation Center, players re-staged a mixed doubles tournament. “For the very first time winning was not the goal; it was the camaraderie,” Spano said. “And these are very competitive people.” First- and second-place players won toilet paper and latex gloves, respectively. “That was the idea of this, to have fun and keep our sense of humor during these times,” Spano said. The group’s resiliency inspired her to coin a new phrase: “Socially distant, never closer.” The group meets nearly every morning at Lake Miona Recreation Center, and members have agreed to wash their hands before they play, use hand sanitizer, wear gloves on their non-paddle hands and sanitize balls in between play. To properly distance themselves, they also have started bringing their own chairs to supplement benches and have stopped tapping paddles over the net and with partners, as was tradition.
“Our pickleball community is a very tight group; it’s like our second family,” said Spano, of Haciendas of Mission Hills. “We do tournaments together, we encourage each other, we have parties together, and we care about these people in a deep, personal way. So I would have felt really badly if I brought it to my friends, and I know they feel they same way.”
Players hope other pickleball groups follow suit so courts remain open in The Villages.
“I am thankful that we have an activity in the Villages that we can continue to play,” said Village of Springdale resident Gayle Law. “We’re encouraging each other, and it keeps the spirits up and smiles on their faces.”
Sarasota Golf Practice Center: No place has “social distancing” built in quite like the driving range. With tees separated nearly 15 feet apart, Sarasota Golf Practice Center has been the place to find a conservative mode of entertainment during the pandemic.
Dozens took to the range Thursday, including seasonal Village of Hillsborough resident Marty Pickering, who brought his 14-year-old grandson, Tyler.
“It’s definitely a cautious way to get out and have some fun,” Pickering said. “You’re several feet apart, you’re using your own clubs and you’re within your own bubble of space. If we’re supposed to distance ourselves while still being social, this is probably it.”
The message of remaining distant from others while still enjoying the activity was scattered throughout the practice center.
“I’m here today to take a few warmup shots and a lesson, and then I’ll be playing tomorrow with — but away from — my neighbor,” said Village of Buttonwood resident Barbara Livers. “We’ve already talked about driving our own carts and playing with our own clubs, and doing all we can to stay safe while still getting out and enjoying it.”
The line between remaining vigilant and still wanting to live your life is a fine one, said Village of Hemingway resident Arthur Beaty.
“I think there’s quite a big balance to all of this right now,” said Beaty, who strolled around the practice center. “You try to be careful and you’ve got to give some things up because of it. However, you’ve also still got to do what you need to do. For me, that’s getting out and getting exercise, walking and swinging a club — I need those things.”
Mulberry Grove Recreation Center: Al and Rita Miller, of the Village of Springdale, took a golf cart ride Wednesday afternoonand ended up at the recreation enter, so they decided to play a game or two of bocce.
“It’s hot out here, but it’s better than a foot of snow,” Al said.
The couple used a cup with a string to figure out how many points they earned.
While they’ve been indoors, Rita has been catching up on reading books and magazines.
Village of Mira Mesa: Jon Thompson, and his wife, Van, are taking strong precautions. “We are washing our hands anytime we come in contact with the outside world,” Jon said. The couple also has decided to limit the amount of trips they take, preferring to combine all important errands into one excursion. Jon hopes people will consider their neighbors when shopping for supplies. He also hopes people will continue to practice social distancing and take the steps needs for safety. “The Villages did the right thing by canceling events at the recreations centers,” said Jon. “I believe that was the right step.”
The Villages: MVP Athletic Club is offering members free access to digital workouts for 60 days while their gym locations are closed. According to an MVP spokesperson, “3,400 (members) have signed up and are participating in online classes offered free by MVP.”
The online sessions, from the web-based fitness site MOSSA, each last 30 minutes and vary from high-intensity interval training (HIIT), to muscle group-focused workouts.
“We have a large percentage of members that attend our GX classes and this will allow them to maintain their routine without leaving the comfort of their own home,” said Vanessa Fernandez-Torres, fitness manager at MVP’s Spanish Springs location. “There has been a positive response to the opportunity to keep moving and stay healthy with the fun aspect of group exercise.”
Additionally, some MVP instructors have posted workout routines on their personal social media accounts for members to use without access to personal trainers or the gym.
Members can access the MOSSA service by going online to MVPSportsClubs.com/Mossa-Online and entering their member information. Access requires a credit card and the subscription will automatically renew after the 60-day trial if users do not cancel it.
The Villages: Mid-Florida SCORE and other SCORE chapters across the nation are working to help small businesses and owners while being cautious. All in-person local workshops have been postponed with some going online. The organization is still offering webinars.
Cients hoping to get assistance from their mentors can do so by phone, email or video communication service.
“We’re doing the best we can,” said Don Lester, chair director for Mid-Florida SCORE. “We’re still getting some new clients and we’re handling them. We just have to do it with a different methodology.”
Summerfield: Trinity Lutheran Church’s office in Summerfield remains open during the week to collect donations for the Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center in Ocklawaha. The center helps feed many area impoverished families and children.
Donations are accepted at the church, 17330 S. U.S. Highway/441 in Summerfield, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information and to learn what items are being requested during the week, call 352-299-0606.
Kristen Fiore, Michael Fortuna, Liz Coughlin, James Dinan, Summer Jarro, Cody Hills, Drew Chaltry and Taylor Myrick contributed to this report.
