Vince Brown Sr. first donned the Wildcat blue last summer. Barely a year later, it’s now been made a staple of his wardrobe.
Tuesday, Wildwood Middle High School announced Brown as the program’s new varsity head coach.
“We are excited to have Coach Brown as our new head football coach,” Athletic director Ryan Harrison said. “Vince has conveyed the message to our administration that football at WMHS will be bigger than winning. He stressed a commitment to making a great impact by motivating, mentoring and competing in all facets of life. We are confident in his ability to set a first-class standard and increase the overall quality of our program.”
Brown played high school football at Gainesville High School and Eastside (Gainesville) before attending the University of Florida, where he played defensive back and running back.
After graduating Florida, he began coaching youth football in 2011, which he did until becoming the junior varsity coach at Wildwood in 2019.
Brown led the JV Wildcats to a 4-1 record before joining the varsity coaching staff, where he worked as the strength and conditioning coach and also was an integral part of leading the team’s film studies. During that time, he began to cultivate relationships with the players he’ll now lead in 2020.
“They kind of grew onto me slowly at the beginning,” Brown said. “They were kind of hesitant and didn’t know how to take me at first but I think, once the JV season ended and I came up to the varsity staff, I think all of us ended up having a pretty good relationship.”
At the very least, their time with Brown inspired confidence in his hire among the players.
“Coach Brown will bring lots of energy to the team and I feel that we won’t miss a step with the knowledge of the game he has,” said rising senior quarterback Nate Mikell.
Brown characterizes himself as a disciplinarian, something that will certainly inform the way he tailors the WMHS program moving forward.
“I’m big on structure, big on holding players and coaches accountable, including myself,” he said. “I need these guys to understand that this thing is bigger than football.”
He believes the result will be a program that the Wildwood players, coaches and community will be proud of.
“I can guarantee whatever the expectations are for the players and the community, you can double that,” Brown said. “The expectations for the players and how they carry themselves on the field and in the classroom are going to be very high.”
Brown takes over the program at a strange time for athletics across the country. But, even with school currently out of session and spring football and seven-on-seven up in the air in the wake of COVID-19 concerns, he plans on working to give Wildwood its best shot to compete when things do return to normal.
“I think the biggest thing I can do right now is make sure I have everything prepared on my end,” he said, “get with position coaches that will be returning from last year’s staff and make sure we’re on the same page.”
