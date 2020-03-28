Villager’s 1932 Ford one of his many restorations

When Dennis Pepper drives past, people often do some rubber neckin’.
But he can’t know for sure whether they are smiling at his 1932 Ford or at Max, the family’s golden retriever.
Pepper spotted the Washington Blue piece of artwork on wheels a few years ago while walking through the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.
The vehicle was beautiful, and the original color was sophisticated, but the 1957 Thunderbird 312 E engine under the hood is exactly what made the sale.
“You just don’t see that,” the Village of Largo resident said of the electrically applied paint coating which resists engine corrosion.
Once the buy was in Pepper’s garage in his home state of Kentucky, he spent long, countless hours restoring it.
Along with working on the suspension, brakes and grill, he also added new wheels and tires, too. And that’s just a sampling of what was involved in the restoration.
“I generally do all the work except the paint and body work,” he said.
Long before he was old enough to legally get behind a steering wheel, Pepper knew that his passion for tinkering with cars would stick with him.
“It’s been my hobby all my life — street rods, motorcycles, Corvettes,” he said.
Of course, he’s proud of the finished work on the Ford. He seems to be equally as proud of how Max sits so proudly in the passenger seat.
“He’s just a perfect guy,” Pepper said.
He doesn’t stay idle after declaring one project complete. He gets equally worked up about tackling a new challenge, whatever it might be.
“I stay busy all the time,” he said.
Among his favorites in a long list of automotive love affairs is his 1961 Corvette. He said that restoration required extra patience and long hours, but the finish line was a definite win.
Pepper’s favorite new project is a black 1939 convertible coup with a tan roof.
“It will be a hot rod some day,” he said as he rattled off a laundry list of intentions for the car.
As snowbirds, Pepper and his wife, Sharon, spent five winters in the Village of Sabal Chase. By spring time each year, they returned to Kentucky.
That arrangement got old, but Pepper didn’t want to move south full time until he discovered a viable option for his hobby, which required a large garage space.
Eventually, he found a garage to rent for his restoration projects. Once that was secured, he and Sharon moved full time to the Village of Largo.
Today, Pepper participates fairly often in The Villages Cruise Ins at Spanish Springs Town Square, always with 11-year-old Max, his sidekick, nearby.
“He goes to all the car shows with me,” he said. “We took People’s Choice a couple of times.”
Maybe the cruise-in awards were about the perfect, polished 1932 Ford — maybe it was about Max.
Either choice is a good one.
