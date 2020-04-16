Susan Krysiak’s first and only harp has been by her side from the time she was 13.
“That’s a long, long time ago,” Krysiak said, laughing.
She has had the Wurlitzer harp rebuilt on three occasions by Lyon & Healy, so now it has a mixture of parts from both companies.
In between, a harp technician drops by now and then to regulate the harp, making sure everything is in working order.
“I sit and play and make beautiful sounds,” said Krysiak, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “(The harp) has the same range as a piano. But a harp can do some things a piano can’t.”
Krysiak likes to take popular songs and translate their sounds out from the harp. The biggest gasps from the audience arrive when Krysiak plays songs like Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” or the calypso tune “Yellow Bird.”
Since moving to The Villages, Krysiak has joined two harp ensembles in the state: the Central Florida Chapter of the American Harp Society, as well as an ensemble in Naples.
“It has been such great fun,” Krysiak said.
She had hoped to bring some members of the Central Florida chapter up to The Villages for a concert, but the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the event.
“It was a dream come true, the music we had put together and having all these exciting people together,” Krysiak said.
At The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Krysiak has been seen in the lobby playing pop tunes to guests waiting to enter the main theater for various programs.
Krysiak started playing the harp when she was 8, when she was growing up in a neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio.
“I’m still learning,” Krysiak said.
At the time, she didn’t have a clear idea of what it was like to play the harp. She may have seen one being played on television.
She first told her parents about her intended instrument about a year earlier.
“It took a while to find a teacher and a harp,” Krysiak said.
She eventually found Laura Erb to teach her the ways of the harp. Krysiak took lessons from Erb until the age of 18.
Thanks to Erb, Krysiak got the opportunity to perform several recitals, mainly with the teacher’s ensembles.
Erb’s group, Lauren’s Little Angels, was made up of 8- to 10-year-old students. The ensembles featured anywhere from three to 18 on stage.
“It was just the best,” Krysiak said.
During these performances, Krysiak said the nerves would sometimes kick in, but as she has gotten older, they have subsided a bit.
“You have to pay attention to the music and be mindful of the audience,” Krysiak said. “I play songs I think that the audience would appreciate.”
In college, Krysiak did not major in music.
“I studied with a master,” Krysiak said, referring to Erb. “I took the knowledge she instilled in me to continue.”
After college, she continued playing the harp on a part-time basis, performing at weddings, funerals, parties, and private events.
Apart from weddings that needed a particular set list, Krysiak was free to choose what songs to play.
“If I was background music, they let me do whatever,” she said.
As a certified music practitioner, Krysiak has played the harp at the bedsides of patients at various health care facilities. What songs she chooses is tailored to the needs of what the patient needs at that particular moment.
“It’s totally intuitive,” Krysiak said.
Since first getting the impulse to play the stringed instrument, Krysiak hasn’t considered putting away the harp for good.
“I will play till they have to prop me up,” Krysiak said.
