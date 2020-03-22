When Steve and Judy Barth stood on a dock on Valentine’s Day in Bridgetown, Barbados, a couple of goals were at play.
The Village of Tamarind Grove couple was preparing to board the Sea Cloud, a sailing cruise ship with a detailed history. As a lover of photography, of course, Steve looked forward to sightseeing with Judy during excursions in St Vincent and the Grenadines or St Lucia. But his primary motivation for taking the trip was one thing.
“For me, it was all about the boat,” Steve said.
Initially, the rich history of the Sea Cloud made him schedule the trip.
The Sea Cloud was built as a private yacht in 1931. During World War II, it was used as a weather ship for the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy. After the war, the Sea Cloud returned to private ownership before eventually becoming part of the fleet of sail cruise ships operated by Sea Cloud Cruises.
Steve looked forward to hearing lectures on the ship by history experts.
He also wanted to study its moving parts — the masts, sails, lines and how those parts worked together to keep the ship afloat.
When Steve and Judy first boarded the Sea Cloud, exact models of its first owners' cabins were displayed.
“We actually got to see how the upper crust lived,” Steve said.
As a tugboat pulled the Sea Cloud away from the dock and out to the open water, four masts and 30 sails seemed to have their own memory of where the wind should lead.
When Steve learned about 250 rigging lines, coiled and ready, he was stunned.
“Each one of those ropes is used for something different,” he said. “The crew told me they have to know what every one of those ropes does.”
As 52 passengers got settled in cabins and 60 crew members got busy, the ship sailed the rest of the day and all night.
Unfortunately, the Sea Cloud could not avoid or absorb the rocking brought on by rough waters.
“It was 40-knot winds that first night, and, boy, we were all bounced around," Steve said.
Through the night, the ship's engine was used. But by 8 a.m. every day, the crew depended only on the sails.
When it came to photo opportunities, Steve was in heaven on the ship and during each excursion.
It didn’t take long for him to find his way on deck with one or both cameras bouncing from neck straps. He shot different angles of the masts, snapped photos of crew members shimmying across the bow and captured the patient perfection of a crew member as she coiled rope.
There were never moments when Steve couldn’t find inspiration for a photo.
“One day, we were going to a little town,” he said. “They had no more than dropped anchor when it started raining.”
That was disappointing, but it didn’t ruin the day.
Along with photographing boats in the bay, Steve got some shots of a little dog waiting under a roof for the rain to stop.
When Steve and Judy walked through botanical gardens, they were mesmerized. Steve had his beloved camera along, so he took photos of different flowers.
During other day trips, he got photos of a church built in the 1600s and others of a rum distillery.
On the ship, Steve grabbed moments when the culinary crew proudly dressed tables with delicious meals. He shot photos of the cabins, the sunrise and sunset.
Telling the story of their trip through photographs was fun for Steve. And there were quite a few conversation starters in those shots to share with friends.
But Steve never lost sight of what he appreciated most through his lens.
It was all about the Sea Cloud “and the soothing hum of the wind, blowing through the sails,” he said.
