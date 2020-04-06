VHS students auction livestock at Sumter Fair

Delilah arrived at Wild Horse Rescue Center last summer — and in bad shape.
“She came to us skin and bones, horrified of people,” said WHRC founder Diane Delano. “Now she’s in and out of stalls and has a routine.”
Next for the horse is saddle training to prep her for adoption.
WHRC, a 42-acre farm that serves as home to 46 horses presently, has existed since 2007 and adopted out 27 horses in 2019 alone. There, wild horses are taken in from people who can no longer care for them and the rescue gets to work taking care of the animals’ physical and emotional needs.
But operations are threatened because of coronavirus as the center struggles to pay for horse feed and care. On a weekly basis, the farm spends about $1,200-$1,300 for food. Its monthly costs run up to about $6,500.
The facility earns some of its money through a program where students from around the world pay a donation to stay at the facility to learn about and care for the horses, but many have had to cancel.
Delano said the dwindling population of students coming to work on the farm has made it difficult to feed the horses the quality and quantity of food they need to maintain their health.
“Our biggest thing right now is making sure we get some hay,” Delano said. “Hay and feed are our number one priority.”
One of the 10 students who remained, Verena Frömmel, from Dresden, Germany, wanted to volunteer abroad to improve her English, but it was imperative for her to work with horses. She found WHRC online and is at the farm for four weeks.
“It was perfect because I always was interested in mustangs and wild horses,” Frömmel said.
Sometimes the volunteers are just people who love horses, and sometimes the students are aspiring veterinarians.
“We’ve also had older people who are tired of having a career, and want more out of life,” Delano said.
Frömmel said the trust with the rescued horses starts with the small things, like petting the horses through the fence while they’re cleaning the pens, or feeding them a carrot.
Then the horses eventually come when called, to get petted, brushed or walked.
“The best feeling in the world is when the horse follows me without a halter,” Frömmel said. “That means the horse trusts me and accepts me as (its) leader. You need to trust the horse; then the horse trusts you.”
Her nine-hour day starts by cleaning horse pens, brushing the horses and sometimes riding them.
She said before the coronavirus pandemic affected operations, the volunteers would get out for field trips.
“This is the routine now during (the pandemic),” Frömmel said. “Usually we are going out to do some fun stuff, for example, to a horse competition.”
To help with donations, Martin’s Larsen Farms in Oxford accepts donations for WHRC at 352-748-3756. Donors call and ask for funds to go toward WHRC.
For more information and how to help support the shelter, visitwildhorserescuecenter.org.
