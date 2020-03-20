Twins Share more than birthday, anniversary

Like most twins, Jeannine Allard and Jackie Dufresne have spent their lives sharing with each other.
The shared birthday fell into their laps. But as adults they shared a wedding day, and then eventually something even more critical — a kidney.
Jeannine and Jackie will each be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 4. Fifty years ago, Jeannine and Jackie each walked down the aisle to the men of their dreams — who both happened to be named Roger.
“It’s always been special to share a birthday and a wedding anniversary with my sister,” said Jeannine, a snowbird who goes between Rhode Island and the Village of Marsh Bend. “My sister has lived in The Villages for about the last 14 years, so we normally don’t get to celebrate our anniversary together. Instead we wait until she comes back to Rhode Island, as we know we both have our individual families.”
Jackie said she met her husband, Roger Dufresne, when she was 16.
“He was 17 at the time, but we were in the same circle of friends and went to the same school and church,” the Village of Poinciana resident said. “His friends used to tease him that I liked him, but eventually we went out.”
About a year and a half into their relationship, Roger Dufresne went into the military, but the pair continued their relationship through letters. Meanwhile, Jeannine met her husband, Roger Allard, through a blind date set up her father’s colleague. Christmas 1968, Jackie became engaged. When her fiancee returned home in March 1970, they decided to get married. Jeannine had also become engaged by this time.
So on April 4, 1970, the twins married the love of their lives, with Jeannine going first because she was born five minutes earlier than her sister.
“It’s been a wonderful ride and it’s special to share that with my sister,” Jeannine said.
The twins went off to enjoy their new marriages, but their lives changed a few years later.
“I was married about three years, enjoying the bliss of marriage, when I developed a kidney disease,” Jackie said. “Three years after that, at 28, I went into renal failure and I had three children at home under the age of 3.”
When Jeannine heard about her sister’s condition, her heart broke. She wanted to help. All of their siblings did.
“It was hard for her to ask me for a kidney, once we found out I was the best match being an identical twin, but it was never any question for me,” Jeannine said. “Going into the operating room, we went side by side, hand in hand. I could just remember thinking, ‘This is my best friend, my twin.’”
Jackie said what her sister did for her is a complete blessing.
“Being a wife, a mother, a sister and a friend — my life is an extraordinary gift that I owe my sister for,” Jackie said. “It’s great to celebrate 50 years with her and my husband. Every year we celebrate our wedding anniversary in April, her kidney donation in August and our birthdays in October.”
Jeannine said having her sister means everything, and she would do it all over again.
“Just sharing our life together means the world,” she said. “We have a great friendship, and whatever challenges I have in my life, she is always the first I call. She’s a good role model for me and I will always look up to her.”
