Theater group’s leaders utilize educational roots

Judy Prior and Barb Pearson have put their careers as educators to good use in The Villages Theater Company.
Prior, who is president of the group, and Pearson, who is vice president, were high school teachers: Prior in chemistry, and Pearson in U.S. history and government.
“It’s being organized, thinking ahead,” said Pearson, of the Village of Chatham. “You’re always showing up ahead of time. Working on a play is like a compacted school year. When you’re done, you have a finished product, and you say, ‘Ah, what’s next?’”
“We like to be busy and creative,” said Prior, of the Village of Belle Aire. “We don’t like sitting around and
doing nothing.”
Pearson joined the company in 2014, became a member of the board in 2016, then became vice president the following year. Pearson also has become the theater company’s “prop mayor,” taking charge of all props the group uses for its plays.
Prior, who has been with the theater company since 2006, started going to the workshops. In 2008, she joined the board of directors, and two years later, she became president.
Among the things accomplished since Prior became the president, the company has become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and started donating to charities; and it has bought its own sound equipment, which saved the group money from renting the equipment for each production.
Prior has organized members into teams in charge of various things, from microphones to sets.
“I find people who could take over and run (that particular portion),” Prior said. “It’s great when you get people to take things off your plate. I can get on to other things.”
Pearson first caught the acting bug while working teaching, when she participated in a fund-raiser for the students’ musical. The event featured various faculty and staff.
Once in The Villages, Pearson watched one of the theater company’s one-act plays and thought it looked like fun.
She started out working with the props for “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” before moving out on to the stage to act.
“She’s developed into a fantastic actress,” Prior said.
“You meet so many people,” Pearson said. “Each show brings in new people.”
Prior was involved in the performing arts as a child, but she ended up in a career teaching chemistry to high school students.
After moving to The Villages, Prior could be found in productions from Music in Motion and The Villages Musical Theater. When she joined the theater company, Prior did what Pearson did, trying on different hats including props and publicity.
“It’s been nonstop,” Prior said. “I try to make things better. It really energized me.”
The two faced a unique dilemma for the group’s next play, “Coming Apart,” which was to be held April 24-27 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
Pearson was at a rehearsal when the group’s board of directors announced the play was canceled. Up until that point, the actors were off-book, starting rehearsals in February.
“It was very tough,” Prior said. “It’s a labor of love. You put so much time and effort (into creating the play).”
Depending on circumstances, the group might present the play later in the summer.
“We’re hopeful about it,” Pearson said.
Despite canceling the play, Prior made sure that the group would still be able to donate to local charities like Camp Boggy Creek and Marion County Hospice.
