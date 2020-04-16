Residents sees two dreams fulfilled after moving to The Villages

Through two activities, Sheena Bright gets to revive a childhood wish and connect with a part of her heritage.
“It’s like a new life for me,” said Bright, of the Village of Lynnhaven.
After moving to The Villages in 2016, Bright started taking ballet lessons, then she learned the ways of a plucked string instrument from China called the guzheng.
Growing up in China, Bright had watched ballet, but she never had the opportunity to give it a try. In her working life, she was involved in information technology, living in Orange County, California, for about 20 years.
“It was kind of like a dream, a far-reached dream,” Bright said.
She had taken karate for about six months before joining the ballet class.
“I like exercise, but there’s a more elegant posture with ballet,” Bright said. “It makes you feel beautiful when you do it.”
Bright takes Diane Vargas’s class three times a week, usually getting there an hour before to warm up. She starts off with exercises on the barre, followed by using those skills in another exercise.
“The teacher gives you the combinations, and each time it’s different,” Bright said.
Vargas has been impressed with Bright’s progress.
“She learns very rapidly and assimilates the technical aspects of the movement and tried to understand it and apply it,” said Vargas, of the Village of Bonita. “She’s constantly working. The poor girl never sits still.”
As Bright delved more into ballet, she found that and the disciplines of yoga, which she had been doing for a few years, to be similar.
“For me, it’s like body training,” Bright said. “It’s the foundation for basic skills for many dancers. It’s an emphasis on posture, your foot position, your hands’ positions. It’s like art, like a picture in the space. The coordination of the body with music, it’s really wonderful.”
Bright still gets in a yoga session every day at home, which is followed by practicing the guzheng.
Through the ballet, she became a member of Evolution Dance, where Vargas is the artistic director.
“We do a variety of different types of movement, and she’s accomplished in all of them,” Vargas said.
Bright’s first appearance on stage was a little nerve-racking, but she managed to keep it in check as the performances went on. She also practices the routines a lot to keep them ingrained in her mind.
“When you get nervous, you tend to forget the next step,” Bright said.
The ballet proved to be valuable when she became a member of the Chinese Asian Cultural Performers, where she learns various Chinese folk dances.
“I found I could do the other dances better,” Bright said.
In this group, the dancers get to perform routines from various nationalities.
“Those reflect the stories of the local people,” Bright said. “Every dance has a little story.”
The other dream she fulfilled was learning how to play the guzheng, which is one of the oldest plucked instruments in China, dating back about 2,500 years.
“Everybody loves it because it’s easy to learn,” Bright said. “When you pluck it, it sounds beautiful.”
Originally, she started out learning the piano through a class at the Enrichment Academy, but she switched to the guzheng.
“When you play it, you’re kind of immersed into the music,” Bright said. “It’s not only good at expressing poems, you can express the movement in music.”
She found some videos on YouTube to help her learn her way around the new instrument.
“It’s like a piano,” Bright said. “When you hit the key, it is absolutely that key. If your hands move a bit on the violin, it’s not the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.