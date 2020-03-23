Linda Succi decided to focus on what she can do instead of what she can’t during the coronavirus pandemic.
So the Village of Calumet Grove resident organized a concert — on Facebook, that is.
Succi manages local tenor Mark Steven Schmidt, and the two are planning a concert to be broadcast on Facebook Live from Schmidt’s home voice studio at 7 p.m. March 31.
Canceled concerts and events are a necessary safety precaution, but cancellations also take away a sense of normalcy and community, Succi said.
“So I started thinking, ‘What can I do with these constraints?’” Succi said. “And I realized that as our borders our closing, our virtual reality borders are still open.”
Schmidt, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, frequently performs at Savannah Center, New Covenant United Methodist Church and resident club meetings and events.
During the live stream, he will sing jazz standards, pop hits, country songs and Broadway tunes.
“I hope it takes people’s minds off of everything,” Schmidt said. “That’s what I always try to do in the concerts.”
Cancellations and closings due to COVID-19 have hit the entertainment community hard.
“When it’s happening and it’s just one, you don’t think about it too much, but then it starts adding up every week and you start to get the notices that more things are canceled,” Schmidt said. “The payday doesn’t come until performance day, and these things add up. I’ve been in contact with other singers out there who are in the same boat. I feel for them.”
So many musicians, like Schmidt, are turning to live-stream concert events.
Tickets for Schmidt’s concert are $20 and can be purchased online at bve.yapsody.com.
Upon purchasing a ticket, your name will be added to the guest list on the private event for the Facebook Live concert. Those who purchase tickets will receive a private invitation on Facebook and must accept the invitation to gain access to the concert.
“I hope that this concert will give people an hour and a half of joy and camaraderie with their family, and a little sense of normalcy,” Succi said. “It will be good to know that they’re enjoying something with the community even if they can’t be with their neighbors.”
