Amid a health crisis, Phyllis Kalter finds comfort in the form of a doe-eyed rescue dog named Leah. Her new dog is a mix of shih tzu and poodle. She has become like a therapy dog to Kalter while she battles pancreatic cancer. In January, Kalter came home from a cruise feeling unwell. She went to the doctor and they discovered the cancer.
“I knew what I had to climb, and I knew immediately that it’s not good,” said the Village of Tall Trees resident.
As of a month ago, Kalter decided to forgo chemotherapy, exchanging medical treatment for a dog who “makes me feel good” to help with her health.
She found Leah in February with the help of her friend, Linda Goldsmith. Goldsmith, of the Village El Cortez, is affiliated with a rescue group called Shih Tzus & Furbabies.
“Phyllis and I were talking, and I said ‘What would make you happy,’ and she said, ‘I want a dog,’” Goldsmith said. “All you have to do is say that to me ... I’m a dog person. I believe that dogs are healers as medicine, and I just believe in the connection. There’s a special connection between animals and their owners that’s undeniable.”
Goldsmith knew about the 10-year-old Shih Tzu through the rescue group and has had previous success with matchmaking. When she had a conversation with Kalter about her condition, she knew what she wanted to do.
When the rescue organization talked about Leah to Goldsmith, they used words like “sweet” and “playful” to describe the 10 year old.
She suggested to Kalter that Leah might be a perfect remedy to help her in this time.
Before saying yes to the dog, Kalter talked with her doctor about whether it’d be a good idea to take on a new pet.
“I called my physician, and he said life would be happier with a pet,” Kalter said, which got things rolling.
The rescue organization emailed Kalter a photo of Leah, which cemented the deal for Kalter, who fell in love with the photo.
“My hubby and I met this woman in Ocala, and she handed me this little furry beautiful thing to me, and the dog just looked up at me and into my eyes and it was instant, instant love,” Kalter said.
To supply her with all the things she’d need for Leah, her girlfriends threw her a dog shower, in which eight people showed up to bring presents.
“They brought rattles, a toy box, ribbons. It was just great. And we had dinner and we just laughed,” Goldsmith said.
Kalter said after the shower, she didn’t have to buy anything for Leah.
“She’s the best dog we could ever hope for,” Kalter said. “She’s the most delightful animal ever.”
Leah quickly crept into her heart and became her best friend.
“Sometimes I become a little depressed and I talk to her and I tell her what is on my mind, and I know that she’s not judging me,” Kalter said. “She gives me the emotional support I need. She helps to raise my spirits even in times when my body aches and I’m not feeling up to snuff.”
Leah also acts as a distraction since the dog relies on her. Kalter said she feels less stressed when she cares for Leah.
“When we go for a walk together on a beautiful day in The Villages, I appreciate just how fortunate I am to live here and have a buddy to share this beauty with,” she said.
