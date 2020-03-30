When the sun rises above Hogeye Preserve Pathway, the natural world comes alive.
Sandhill cranes wander along the grasses, and visitors can spot egrets with their legs deep in the water.
“It’s like a walking meditation,” said Barbara Burton, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “Even though you’re walking with other people, you just see the beauty of nature.”
Living in a place built around nature trails and preserves allows people to see Florida’s natural world without venturing far from home.
The Villages has 17.5 miles of nature and walking trails, said District Manager Richard Baier. The Villages also has 930 acres of preserves, according to District Property Management, although not all of it is publicly accessible.
Here, trails and preserves give residents an outlet where they can view trees and wildlife and get exercise. They also contribute to a sense of connectivity and community, allowing people to explore the places where they live and get to know their neighbors, without the need for a car.
Features of trails and preserves
Both the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve and Fenney Springs Nature Trail offer glimpses of untouched animal habitats not far from Villagers’ backyards.
The Wiechens Preserve, a 624-acre wetland area, offers a view of wildlife from a boardwalk that stretches across the marsh. There’s also a 400-square-foot observation tower for additional viewing opportunities.
The geologic features that people encounter on these wildlife habitats also are impressive, Baier said. These include the marsh areas at Wiechens and the second-magnitude spring along the Fenney Springs Nature Trail.
Occasionally, he’ll spot a gopher tortoise or bald eagle when he visits the trails.
“Trails present ecosystems in natural settings and they are a vital part of local ecotourism for both residents and their visitors,” Baier said.
The Villages also has abundant pathways, which the District defines as areas that wind through neighborhoods and the community’s amenities.
For example, part of the 2.5-mile Hogeye Preserve Pathway borders the nearby Cattail Recreation Area. Unlike the Wiechens Preserve and Fenney Springs Nature Trail, Hogeye’s classification as a pathway allows use beyond observing nature on foot.
Although residents can’t ride golf carts, they can go on a bike ride. Other uses include walking leashed dogs.
Master planning for trails and preserves
Nature trails and pathways — which also include the network of multimodal paths open to golf carts, cyclists, walkers and runners — are master-planned from the early stages of infrastructure development to regular maintenance, Baier said.
The Villages is built around trails because District leaders recognized their aesthetic value and their role in the community’s active lifestyle, he said.
Nature trails serve as both a connector of community life and a marker of the quality of life, said Rich Dolesh, an editor-at-large with the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Having them makes a neighborhood attractive to people who live in it and people who want to move there, he said.
“And there’s economic benefits and recreational benefits,” Dolesh said. “I can’t envision a quality community without an extensive trail system as part of its development.”
When communities are built around nature preserves, trails will often link with the preserves as a way to allow public recreation closer to nature, he said.
Preserves offer a sense of identity, pride and stewardship for a community, Dolesh said.
This is particularly true of the Wiechens Preserve, which established itself as a key symbol of environmental preservation and appreciation in The Villages since opening in 2015.
“If it’s an asset at the beginning, it will continue to be as the community grows,” Dolesh said.
Preserves also may create a contagious energy around environmental stewardship of all of a community’s amenities.
For instance, it may cause developers and planners in master-planned communities to consider how stormwater management and flooding affect all of its natural environments.
Dolesh considers The Villages an example of a sustainable and resilient community because of its “high regard” for preserving nature and its concern for quality of life.
“People instinctively believe if this is a development that preserves nature, they’re going to do other things right,” Dolesh said. “This is a community they would choose to live in.”
Embracing trails
Communities statewide have embraced the presence of trails in their neighborhoods.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), under its Office of Greenways and Trails, recognizes communities built around trails in a program it launched last year known as the Trail Town Program.
Its goals include enhancing the Florida trail experience, promoting tourism and growth of the trails, encouraging greater participation in trails and boosting the economy through trail users shopping and dining in the program’s cities.
Dunedin was the first Trail Town. DEP described the coastal community north of Clearwater as “a mecca for nonmotorized paved trail users” such as cyclists, joggers and in-line skaters.
This is largely because of the Pinellas Trail, a former railroad corridor that was integral in the shipping of citrus and then became a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly trail, said Frances Sharp, a planner with the city of Dunedin.
It worked to Dunedin’s advantage because the trail cuts through the heart of the city, she said.
“It’s something that’s the strength of our downtown area,” Sharp said.
Dunedin officials credited the Pinellas Trail with propelling the city’s business occupancy rate to 100%, up from 30%, the DEP stated.
Promoting health and wellness is a major reason why communities incorporate trails in their design, said Mindy Zapien, community manager of SouthWood, a master-planned neighborhood of about 1,700 homes in Tallahassee.
Building trails opens up avenues for people to live and play in the comfort of their own neighborhoods, she said.
“It’s the structure a developer will follow if their goal is to create an active community,” Zapien said.
A map of SouthWood showed that the community has five nature trails that total 4.5 miles. The trails wind around the community’s lakes and nature preserves.
When a community like The Villages is built around nature trails, it becomes a place where people can get out of their houses and not have to get into their cars to do something, Zapien said.
“I would imagine people move here so you can get outside of your homes, walk around the golf course, walk through the trees and ponds and the golf cart bridge,” she said. “You don’t have to leave your community if you don’t want to.”
Social Benefits
Dolesh said he considers social cohesion an “often overlooked” benefit of outdoor spaces such as trails and preserves, because most studies tend to focus on the economic and health benefits of outdoor recreation.
But a 2017 report from the Outdoor Industry Association, an industry trade group, cited studies from the research journals Urban Studies and BioScience that connected access to natural areas in a community with lower crime rates.
That same report also cited University of Washington research that suggested outdoor recreation reduces stress and obesity rates, improves physical fitness and supports interpersonal relationships between families and friends.
As for how trails encourage emotional wellness, The Villages is a strong example, Dolesh said.
“There’s a whole lot of opportunity for person-to-person interactions,” he said. “And people can go within their communities in ways they couldn’t do by cars.”
In The Villages, clubs and organizations like the Sole Mates Walkers gather there. The club leads groups along not only the Hogeye pathway south but also a pathway near Laurel Manor Recreation Center in the north.
Jennifer Smith, who leads the Laurel Manor group, said The Villages is “a wonderful place” to keep active on trails because of the scenery and the chance of encountering wildlife.
“If you really enjoy birds and nature, every week is a little different,” said Smith, of the Village Santo Domingo. “You never know on a given day what you’ll see.”
The Village Birders also gather at trails and the Wiechens Preserve to observe and identify bird species.
The purposes of their bird walks are to educate people about Florida’s birds, their habitats and migration patterns, as well as help birders find species they may never have observed before, said Alice Horst, one of the club’s trip leaders.
“Many people in The Villages were birders in their home states and want to learn about birds in Florida when they come here,” said Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
While the Village Birders organize day trips outside of The Villages, the advent of new outdoor venues south of State Road 44 inspired a new series of planned trips.
Meanwhile, the high-tech scavenger hunt known as geocaching allows people to experience the natural beauty of trails while searching for hidden caches in their surroundings. Caches have puzzles, stories or other activities.
Bob Baker, president of The Villages Geocaching Club, values the community’s scenic aesthetics.
Baker, of the Village of Glenbrook, said geocaching on trails has three benefits: participating in geocaching, getting exercise and seeing a scenic area they may never have visited. He and his wife make sure their caches are hidden somewhere they would want to explore.
While these groups are involved in different activities to make use of the trails, one common reason keeps them getting together on the trails.
As gathering spots, the trails are places where people can meet their neighbors.
“And that’s what The Villages is all about,” Burton said. “There’s nothing like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.