When Phil Caltabellotta and Tommy Rocco brought together their musical abilities, they discovered something brilliant.
“He’s about as good as you can be on the guitar,” Caltabellotta said.
“Phil likes to think I am (a good player),” Rocco said, laughing. “That’s why I keep him around.”
So they combined their talents — Caltabellotta on the harmonica and Rocco on the electric guitar — to form Razzle Dazzle.
“I enjoy the interplay, the conversation musically that goes on,” said Rocco, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
“(The harmonica) goes nice with the strings,” said Caltabellotta, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
The two perform a mixture of standards and jazz tunes, but “we play pretty much anything,” Caltabellotta said.
Some of their favorite songs include “Bluesette,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “Darn That Dream.”
The two first met about a year ago at the Advanced Acoustic Guitar Group, where Caltabellotta dropped in as a guest performer.
When Caltabellotta had a gig at Demshar’s Restaurant at Spanish Springs, Rocco joined him on a few occasions.
As for their musical origins, Caltabellotta first picked up the harmonica when he was 7 or 8. At the time, his parents couldn’t afford to buy an expensive instrument, so the harmonica was a cheaper option. It also was a popular instrument at the time.
A few years later, Caltabellotta had discovered the Garden State Harmonica Club, where he was able to meet and learn from some of the best harmonica players. While working as a firefighter in New York, he also played for various harmonica groups.
When Rocco was 12, he said the guitar chose him.
“I heard someone playing, and I loved the jazz guitar sound,” Rocco said.
As he started out, Rocco played mostly pop tunes at professional gigs. As the slots grew, Rocco added jazz to his repertoire.
Rocco played professionally in the New York tri-state area for some 20 years, usually six nights a week. He and his guitar traveled around the United States, Puerto Rico, South America, and Italy, among other places.
Since arriving in The Villages, Rocco has lent his sound to such groups as the Jazz Workshop, the Shades of Blue Octet, and another duo, this time with a bassist.
“There’s a sub-culture here of great musicians,” Rocco said. “It’s been so wonderful.”
