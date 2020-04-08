Executive golf moves to monthly, cashless trail fee system

A new monthly trail-fee alternative will replace the single-use option starting Wednesday as The Villages’ executive golf courses move to a cashless system amid COVID-19 constraints – though the move leaves guests temporarily unable to play those layouts.
Guests still have the opportunity to play The Villages’ championship courses, which are equipped to handle credit-card transactions. Guest fees at executive courses, including a trail fee, typically had been paid in cash.
“Unfortunately, no guests will be allowed temporarily until this is beyond us,” said Rickey Craig, director of golf at The Villages Golf & Tennis.
The $20 monthly trail fee is offered to those who preferred the daily option whenever they teed it up. Residents who have an active 6-month or annual trail fee account will not have to pay an additional fee.
Starting Wednesday, though, golfers must have an active account to play. April fee payments can be arranged by calling the District Customer Service Center at 352-753-4508. Leave a callback number if necessary.
Walkers may continue to play without incurring a trail fee.
Other noteworthy items:
All starter buildings will close at 4 p.m. and no rounds can begin after that time.
Two championship starter buildings have changed from the original plan. Cane Garden operations now are at the Jacaranda starter; Lopez Legacy operates via the Torri Pines starter.
Golf shop credit and preloaded “swipe cards” for range use may be purchased via any championship course. Customers can dial the golf shop number, which rings down to its designated starter building, and complete the transaction over the phone.
