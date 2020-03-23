Some people wrinkle their noses up when Debbie Hale talks about her passion.
But she's seen that reaction many times when telling people she works with worms in her composting process, and she doesn’t mind at all.
“I’ve been messing with worms for about 35 years,” Hale said. “Everybody thinks I’m crazy. They can’t believe I actually like to touch worms.”
The Haciendas of Mission Hills resident was hooked early on composting — long before it was cool. She preferred to reduce her trash by adding things like egg shells and coffee grounds to a compost pile instead of a trash can.
“But I don’t put any cooked food in the compost pile, no meat or anything that attracts animals,” she said.
Her love affair with worms came a few years later, when she learned about vermicomposting, or worm farming, at a seminar. She discovered that mixing dirt with worm castings, or waste, produces a completely natural, rich fertilizer for plants and flowers.
Hale said she knew quickly that worms were her calling.
Through the years, the retired middle school teacher has educated adults and kids alike about the important jobs of earth worms.
She can answer most worm-related questions, too, especially about red wigglers, her preferred worm species to work with.
For example, she said it's important to know worms have no teeth. And, because they have reproductive anatomy for both genders, worms don’t mate.
When they are left to fend for themselves, the life expectancy of a worm is about one to three years, “If they are lucky,” she said.
“In a protected environment like my (compost) container, worms can live up to 12 years,” Hale said. “But I don’t name my worms, so I don’t know exactly how long they live.”
Keeping the worms happy isn't too hard.
Often after she and her husband, Duray, enjoy watermelon, cantaloupe and fresh vegetables, she thinly slices the melon rinds and pieces of spoiled fruit or vegetables and adds it to shredded newspapers in the wormy compost. As long as it decomposes to a gooey yuck, the worms chow down.
“Worms eat three times their body weight every day,” she said.
But even worms have likes and dislikes.
“They don’t like broccoli or raw onions very much," Hale said. "But if it gets mushy enough, they will eat it.”
At least 1,000 red wigglers chomp on anything in the bin and constantly produce castings for fertilizer.
“They can sneak out, but most of them don’t,” Hale said. “They’ve got a buffet in there.”
