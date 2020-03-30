Cousins reunited after 60 years

Life took a serendipitous turn for a visiting Vietnam veteran when what began as an eye problem led to an unexpected reunion of two cousins who had not seen each other in 60 years.
For the past seven years Paul O’Boyle has been spending March in a home he rents in the Village of Amelia, and loving the lifestyle. Early in this year’s visit he began to notice an eye irregularity and felt the need to seek treatment. As a veteran, he decided to seek out a VA facility and discovered the VA Outpatient Clinic located in the Village of Mulberry.
He drove there on March 10, visited the optical department and was given an appointment with an ophthalmologist. Coincidentally the doctor’s name was the same as his — O’Boyle.
“When we met, we joked about the similar last name, and then I asked Dr. O’Boyle where he grew up,” Paul said. “When he answered that it was in Portland, Maine, I knew immediately that he and I were cousins.”
While attending college in 1960, O’Boyle recalled spending the summer in Portland with an uncle and his family.
In 1967-68, Paul was a lieutenant junior grade in the Navy, serving one year in Chu Lai, Vietnam. He was stationed at the Naval Support Activity Detachment in Chu Lai, and served as harbor security officer, Swift Boat repair officer, and assistant operations officer.
Both cousins took a few minutes to catch up on family issues and what each has been doing for the past six decades.
“Joe was 5 years old and I remember sitting for my aunt and uncle with he and his siblings, several times during that summer,” Paul said.
Dr. Joe O’Boyle said he was so young at the time that his memories of his cousin are limited to looking at old Polaroid photos with his mother and having her point and say, “That’s your cousin Paul.”
Joe O’Boyle, who lives in Ocala, has been an ophthalmologist at the VA Outpatient Clinic for almost five years.
“I’ve come across several O’Boyles throughout my lifetime but never have come across a relation,” he said. “Needless to say, I was shocked and pleasantly surprised. We sat and talked about family while I did my examination.”
Joe said he didn’t initially recognize the name because the patient list had Paul’s actual first name of Bernard.
“If he had been listed as Paul I might have realized who he was sooner,” he said. “It’s just one of those freak things you know, I’ve lived all over the country and never thought I’d cross paths with a relative down here. You just never know.”
The cousins were to have dinner together on March 17 but Paul and his wife, Jackie, chose to depart for their home in Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus scare. They are currently making plans to get back together again.
Joe has two older brothers and he called them to share the experience since they would have stronger memories of Paul and they were amazed to hear of the chance meeting.
“We have been out of touch for 60 years, and what a pleasant surprise to renew acquaintances with Joe,” Paul said. “We will be keeping in touch until next year when we return to The Villages.”
Joe said he may see his cousin sooner. He has a private plane and is looking for a reason to fly it.
“I talked with him yesterday and I have some time off coming this summer, so I think we’ll just fly up there,” he said. “My wife has never seen the Pittsburgh area and it’s beautiful in the summer.”
