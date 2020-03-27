Lincoln Memorial University may be a small school, but it occupies a big space in the hearts of two Villagers.
When Bill Brill, of the Village of Calumet Grove, and Tom Bray, of the Village of Duval, met at the Harrogate, Tennessee-based school in 1959, they couldn’t have been more opposite.
Brill grew up on the coast in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and Bray is a native of rural Clinton, Tennessee.
Brill majored in Spanish. Bray studied biology. Brill says “soda” and Tom calls it “pop.”
The two men with different backgrounds first met in the fall of 1959, in the school’s cafeteria their freshman year.
“Our first day on campus, we all went to lunch and I didn’t know anybody,” Brill said. “It worked out to where we sat at the same table and we clicked right then and there.”
From that moment, a 60-year friendship was established.
The two became roommates and on some weekends, they would return to Clinton to spend time with Bray’s parents.
“I’ll never forget going home telling my mother and dad, ‘I think I’m getting a new roommate, and he’s from New Jersey,’” said Bray with a laugh. “They loved him like a son.”
They loved him so much, Brill remembers one instance when Bray’s parents let him borrow their car to find a Catholic church so he could attend mass.
“I was Willie to them,” said Brill, who also played on the tennis team for Lincoln Memorial. “His parents treated me just like I was a son. His mom did the wash and ironed what needed to be ironed. I couldn’t thank her enough. His parents made my college experience unbelievable.”
In the summer before their senior year, Bray got a taste of Brill’s home in New Jersey.
And with Brill as his tour guide, Bray got to visit New York City for the first time.
“For a kid from a small town in east Tennessee, New York was kind of interesting,” said Bray. “I’ll never forget that experience.”
The pair were members of Gamma Lambda Sigma fraternity during their tenure at Lincoln Memorial.
At the time, the school had an enrollment of 500, and only offered three sports — which were only available to men.
The school now offers 21 co-educational sports, and the men’s basketball team recently finished its season at 32-1.
“It was a great little place to go to school,” Bray said. “This school is still doing wonders for the people in the community, and it’s producing people who are coming out and doing great things.”
“I didn’t realize it then, but LMU really molded me as a person,” Brill added. “It’s been phenomenal to see the school’s growth.”
The two friends went their separate ways after graduating in June 1963.
Brill returned to New Jersey to begin a 40-year career as a Spanish teacher. After a brief stint in the Army, Bray moved to Minnesota to begin a career in medical sales.
“We fell out of touch for a little bit,” Brill said. “I’d say for the first 10 years, we probably chatted once or twice. And then, it was like we both fell off the face of the Earth.”
Thankfully, Brill and Bray were reunited decades later.
After hearing about The Villages from neighbors while living in Woodbury, Minnesota, Bray and his wife decided to make the move themselves.
While they were in the process of that move, , Brill and Bray happened to rekindle their friendship, and Brill took a trip to visit his old friend.
During that visit, Brill told Bray that he was planning to move to Florida, not realizing his college friend would soon follow.
The two friends now talk often throughout the week and meet for lunch regularly.
“College is where you make your friends,” said Brill. “If you make good friendships, they last for a lifetime. This friendship is for life.”
Bray and Brill are proving to be living examples of that.
“As you get older, you’re going to have to rely on people,” Bray said. “I’ve relied on him and he’s relied on me. That’s what friendship is all about. I think that people need to remember how important those times were to them. Those times and those people are a part of your soul and who you are.”
