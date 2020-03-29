Churches work to keep communities connected

Many houses of worship in and around The Villages are doing everything in their power to keep their communities connected.
That’s why several area churches have launched phone banks, both formally and informally, to remain in contact with their flock.
For Pastor Keith Johnson, at Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, the need is always there to feed one’s church family spiritually, even if no one can be there physically.
“We currently do not have an option to stream services, so making sure we keep in touch with our congregants is critical,” he said. “Church leaders are reaching out to our members at least once a week through phone calls to check up on them, talk to them about whatever is on their mind, as well as pray.”
The same can be said at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, where Senior Pastor Jon-Marc MacLean has challenged his members to call five people a week and check in on them. Congregants also have the option of calling people daily if they so choose.
“Because many of our members live alone or have little social contact, this brief phone call could be the only interaction they have all day,” said Marina Ernst, communications and marketing specialist for Hope Lutheran. “It’s also helpful to have church members checking in on other members, because if someone is ill or struggling, we can arrange for resources to be provided to them, and we can add them to our church prayer list.”
The phone banks have proven valuable to houses of worship both large and small. At Sunset Park Church of God in Wildwood, Pastor Bernard Cook said it’s critical to remain in contact with one another when there are no in-person services taking place. He noted that elders and congregants at Sunset Park Church of God are reaching out to one another on a regular basis to keep the church active.
And at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, not only are members of the clergy contacting membership every week, but church rector the Rev. John Kelly is sending out 60- to 90-second inspirational messages to congregants and others who provided a phone number to the church.
“The first messages have been sent to hundreds, and the overall response has been positive,” Kelly said. “I’ve even received calls back from congregants who got the message on their answering machine or voice mail.”
And church leaders note that Villagers and others don’t have to be part of a house of worship to make sure their friends and neighbors are OK.
“We can certainly encourage people to call their neighbors, especially those they’ve never met or rarely speak to, to check in,” said Hope Lutheran’s Ernst. “We also encourage people to pray for our community during these times.”
