Behind the Lens: Wilkerson Creek

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of swamp sunflowers growing in the landscape along Wilkerson Creek near Lake Sumter Landing in 2018. Horsford said he has always loved photographing along Wilkerson Creek near Lake Sumter Landing. The yellow swamp sunflowers are a favorite subject of his when he’s there. On the morning of this particular photo, Horsford said he noticed how the blue sky was contrasting against the yellow flowers. A low angle with a wide lens created this beautiful image.
